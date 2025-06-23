4-star GA guard announces Clemson offer

Four-star shooting guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced on Monday night that he received an offer from Clemson.
Four-star shooting guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced on Monday night that he received an offer from Clemson.

4-star GA guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. announces Clemson offer
Grayson Mann
Brad Brownell's big board continues to grow.

Four-star shooting guard Jarvis Hayes Jr. of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy announced on Monday night that he received an offer from Clemson.

Hayes Jr. boasts offers from Xavier, Georgia, Missouri, Tulane, and other programs. His father, Jarvis Hayes, spent seven years in the NBA with the Wizards, Pistons, and Nets, and was the SEC Player of the Year at the University of Georgia.

