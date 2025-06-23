4-star safety announces commitment date, has Clemson as finalist

|
4-star safety Blake Stewart announces commitment date, has Clemson as finalist
|
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet:
(4.45)
Four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has announced that he will commit on July 13. He has also announced that Clemson slots in his final four, along with Vanderbilt, Miami, and Michigan. Stewart took an official visit with the Tigers back on May 30. Four-star SAF Blake Stewart is set to announce his commitment on July 13, he tells @Rivals
