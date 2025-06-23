4-star safety announces commitment date, has Clemson as finalist

Blake Stewart has also announced that Clemson slots in his final four, along with Vanderbilt, Miami, and Michigan.
Blake Stewart has also announced that Clemson slots in his final four, along with Vanderbilt, Miami, and Michigan.

4-star safety Blake Stewart announces commitment date, has Clemson as finalist
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  10 hours ago
Blake Stewart - Safety
TigerNet: (4.45)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 170   Hometown: Atlanta, GA (Woodward Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#263 Overall, #16 S, #35 GA
Rivals:
#123 Overall, #11 S, #17 GA
24/7:
#29 S, #33 GA

Decision day looms for another top Clemson target.

Four-star safety Blake Stewart of Atlanta (GA) Woodward Academy has announced that he will commit on July 13.

He has also announced that Clemson slots in his final four, along with Vanderbilt, Miami, and Michigan.

Stewart took an official visit with the Tigers back on May 30.

