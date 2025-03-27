Arizona LB raves about Clemson's intensity, seeking offer

One cross-country trip was worth the miles. For Beau Jandreau of Chandler (AZ) Hamilton, getting out to the East Coast is no simple two-hour drive. Setting up a visit to a spot like Clemson certainly takes some man-power to figure out, but it is evident the defensive staff needed to get a further look into the Arizona native. Jandreau added that Ben Boulware played a significant role in getting the logistics of the trip set-up, being another late addition to Clemson’s radar that has caught Boulware and Allen’s attention. When it comes to a campus visit, this marked the first time the three-star prospect has ever visited Clemson, getting to take in everything with a fresh perspective. “It was my first time on campus,” Jandreau told TigerNet. “I was excited before the trip. I knew Clemson was a great program before coming in. What surprised me was the intensity of the defensive staff.” It seems Allen and Boulware’s intensity is something that grabbed Jandreau’s attention immediately, with that passion being something that he loves to see on a staff. That fire has trickled down onto the roster, with Will Heldt relaying weeks ago that Clemson’s operation sees nothing slip through the cracks, adding that the accountability here is strong. Jandreau, who traveled along with his twin brother and 3-star safety prospect Niko, got to see practice firsthand and continues to confirm that mentality rolls in deep into Spring practice. He told TigerNet that the operation is very intentional, emphasizing that it feels like no time is wasted on the field. As it stands, Jandreau doesn’t hold an offer from Clemson, but should the staff pull the trigger, the Tigers would vault incredibly high on his list of contenders. The process for him is continuing to stay in touch with the staff, and he will trust whatever comes with that. He is now shifting his focus to his official visits, with Oregon State getting the first crack on May 3rd, followed by Washington on May 30th, with USC and Oklahoma coming later in June. Jandreau considers those his top schools at the moment, but Clemson could be a late contender to throw its hat into the ring. Had a great visit at Clemson. Appreciate ⁦@ClemsonFB⁩ for having us! Thank you ⁦@benboulware7⁩ ⁦@Coach_TomAllen⁩! pic.twitter.com/TLjadTf3GT — Beau Jandreau (@beau_jandreau) March 25, 2025

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!