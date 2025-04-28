ACCN analyst, former teammate isn't surprised by Ben Boulware's impact on the staff

Ben Boulware has wasted no time creating a different energy on the defense. In addition to Tom Allen’s hiring, Boulware was promoted to lead the linebackers, putting one of the Tigers’ best at the position back on the field in a different role. His intensity has drawn rave reviews this spring, adding to the shift in tone this version of Clemson wants to adopt. Eric Mac Lain, a lead ACC Network analyst, is one of those who has cast his positive review, and he joined the Orange Crush Podcast to detail what makes Boulware special. Having played alongside him, Mac Lain believes that Boulware has always held those traits unique to a coach, and isn’t surprised his rise among the staff has transpired speedily. “He was such a cerebral guy, and super smart,” Mac Lain said. “It is easy to see how that can transfer to coaching really quickly. When he decided last year to be a part of the team in any capacity, I was so excited for him. You wondered why now, and all these different things, and he felt like it was time. Seeing it blossom into being his school's linebackers coach is amazing. We are lucky to have him.” Not only is Mac Lain a witness to his teammate living out his dream, but he also feels like Boulware’s legacy as a player will help him uniquely reach his position group. Being a part of the first national championship team in decades back in the 2016 season is a perspective most can’t claim, and as this rendition of Clemson tries to make it back, there is value in learning from someone who’s been there and done that. “When you look at the best to ever do it, he’s up there,” Mac Lain said. “He won’t ask you anything that he hasn’t done. He can’t tell you to put in more work, watch more film, more than what he’s already done. It’s not some random guy telling you to do something. He’s lived it and walked through those halls." Mac Lain also believes that Boulware’s impact will extend off the field, especially when recruiting the program's future. The former Clemson linebacker has already been hot on the recruiting trail since January, wasting no time in scouting the top talent in the country. “Who can sell Clemson better than Ben Boulware?” asked Mac Lain. “Nobody. When you look at guys who have been there and done that at the highest level, got to the mountain top and won a national championship, been a team captain and an All-American. Clearly, Dabo Swinney has known that forever.” Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

