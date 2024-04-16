2027 QB prospect RJ Day sees 'one giant family' at Clemson

David Hood by Senior Writer -

It’s never too early to look for quarterbacks, and a Class of 2027 signal-caller out of Ohio visited Clemson this spring. RJ Day is a rising prospect out of Columbus (OH) St. Francis De Sales, who currently holds offers from Boston College and Marshall. And yes, with a last name like Day out of Columbus, he is the son of Ohio State head football coach Ryan Day, who made the trip with his son. RJ said he loved the visit. “Absolutely, I loved the staff and the facilities,” Day told TigerNet. “Everyone was so welcoming and kind. It is like one big giant family. Everyone is very happy to be working and be in the building which says a lot about the culture that Coach Swinney has built in his time there.” Day said the two parties connected over spring break. “I’m not sure how it all went down, but it was over my spring break,” Day said. “I got to spend some time with Coach Dabo Swinney and Coach Garrett Riley. I had known a lot about the program because OSU had played them in years past so we decided to go down and see the campus.” Day’s first offer was from Boston College, where former Ohio St. assistant coach Jeff Hafley was the head coach. Hafley extended the offer, and Marshall followed. However, Day knows it’s early in the recruiting process, and he said that he understands that, as does Clemson. “I love the family and community aspect, So I think I’d fit right in if that was the final decision,” Day said. “Again, still very early, but overall, a great visit.” Day said having his dad along for the visit didn’t make things awkward. “All the coaches are great considering the dynamic that is unique to us, but I always sense a feeling of mutual respect between my dad and other coaches,” he said. “Which makes the visit more about what the school has to offer for me than any drama that could stir because of his position.” Day said he hopes to return to Clemson for Swinney’s high school camp in June. Not only will it give him even further exposure, it shows what other schools have to offer. “I think it’s important because it highlights that there is more out there than just what I have always known,” he said. “Gives me a different perspective and different environments to check out.”

