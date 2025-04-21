Underrated Clemson NFL draft prospects Barrett Carter, Payton Page lauded by national analyst

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CBS Sports NFL analyst Pete Prisco recognized two Tigers as NFL draft prospects he likes more than the scouts. First up on that list is Barrett Carter, who has some fourth-round grades and projections now after early-career calls as a Day 1 selection. "He first caught my eye a few years ago watching other Clemson prospects. He is a perfect run-and-chase linebacker for the modern game. At just over 6-feet tall and 230 pounds, he has the speed to run down plays and excel in coverage. He was also the green dot at Clemson, which means he called the defenses. He's smart, tough, athletic and will be a player in the Lavonte David mold on the next level. He wasn't as good in 2024 as he was the year before, but the speed and talent to chase down plays is there," Prisco said. With some late-round projections currently, Payton Page is also on Prisco's radar. "He weighed 400 pounds when he first came to Clemson, but he has trimmed over 100 pounds off his body. He is 6-3, 300 and looks like he can be even heavier. He played behind a lot of quality NFL players in his first few years but became a starter last season. He flashed with his power and ability to push the pocket, even if he didn't get the sack numbers. With a little seasoning, he can become a productive NFL rotational player for a third-day pick. There is a lot to like," Prisco said. Clemson faced three other prospects on the list last season with Texas RB Jaydon Blue and DL Vernon Broughton and Louisville DL Ashton Gillote.

