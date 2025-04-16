sports_football
TigerNet Giveaway #1: Are YOU the Ultimate Clemson Fan?

Tony Crumpton Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 7 hours ago

We’re celebrating the heart and soul of Tiger Nation — you! Think you’ve got the passion, history, and game day grit to call yourself the ultimate Clemson fan?

Submit your Clemson fan resume, and you could win a free copy of College Football 25 for PS5 or Xbox Series X! Just reply to this update with some of the following information:

Here are some ideas:

When your Clemson fandom started

Your most legendary Tiger memory

Favorite player, pre-game rituals, or game day superstitions

When and how you became a Clemson fan

Most memorable game attended (or watched)

Weird pre-game rituals or game day superstitions

Total number of Clemson games attended

Favorite player of all time

Favorite Clemson moment

Any tattoos, pets, or kids named after Clemson icons?

The TigerNet staff will pick a winner (based on creativity, dedication, humor, etc.) Runners-up might get TigerNet digital coins, etc.

📰 E-Mail News Alerts