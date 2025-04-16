TigerNet Giveaway #1: Are YOU the Ultimate Clemson Fan?

We’re celebrating the heart and soul of Tiger Nation — you! Think you’ve got the passion, history, and game day grit to call yourself the ultimate Clemson fan? Submit your Clemson fan resume, and you could win a free copy of College Football 25 for PS5 or Xbox Series X! Just reply to this update with some of the following information: Here are some ideas: When your Clemson fandom started Your most legendary Tiger memory Favorite player, pre-game rituals, or game day superstitions When and how you became a Clemson fan Most memorable game attended (or watched) Weird pre-game rituals or game day superstitions Total number of Clemson games attended Favorite player of all time Favorite Clemson moment Any tattoos, pets, or kids named after Clemson icons? The TigerNet staff will pick a winner (based on creativity, dedication, humor, etc.) Runners-up might get TigerNet digital coins, etc.

