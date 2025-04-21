Three Tigers predicted for NFL draft selections by latest projections

Three prominent NFL draft projections updated Monday show a lower-than-usual number of Tigers hearing their name called this week in Green Bay. With Clemson returning the most production nationally for 2025, the draft class is more low-key, with defenders at the top of the Clemson crop per projections. Three of the latest calls have a wait to Day 3 on Saturday's rounds 4-7 for a Clemson player picked, led by PFF projecting R.J. Mickens with the No. 110 overall selection to the New York Jets. "Mickens, the son of former New York Jet Ray Mickens, played a variety of secondary roles during his time at Clemson. This year, he was the veteran glue that held together a young group around him. In the process, he used his savvy and instincts to post an 89.8 coverage grade, tied for second-best among Power Four safeties. Mickens' smarts and pedigree should give him a chance to find a role on an NFL roster," said PFF's analysis. PFF also has Carter coming off of the board in the fourth round to the NFL draft home-site Packers (No. 124 overall). Jake Briningstool rounds out the picks at No. 232 overall in the seventh round to the Indianapolis Colts. "While he needs to get stronger, Carter is an athletic, versatile defender who can be a valuable chess piece for a defense as a weakside linebacker," said PFF. "Briningstool seems to be more of a wide receiver than a tight end. If he can improve his route-running nuance and playmaker mentality after the catch, he could become a big slot WR3 type. Until then, he is more of a developmental depth player." ESPN's latest call ($), via analyst Jordan Reid, also has Carter going in the fourth round, to Detroit (No. 130). The next two Tigers picked come in the sixth round, with Mickens (No. 193 to Cincinnati) and Briningstool (No. 197 to Denver). The Athletic ($) has Carter slipping to the fifth round and Cincinnati, and has Briningstool going in the sixth round to Baltimore. Clemson had six NFL draft selections last year. The lowest number in the Dabo Swinney era came in 2022 with two (Andrew Booth in the 2nd; Baylon Spector in the 7th). The NFL draft starts at 8 p.m. Thursday with the first round, continues Friday with rounds 2-3 and concludes Saturday with rounds 4-7, all airing on ESPN networks and NFL Network. Latest NFL draft projections PFF: Mickens - 4th round, Jets; Carter - 4th round, Packers; Briningstool - 7th round, Colts

ESPN: Carter - 4th round, Lions; Mickens - 6th round, Bengals; Briningstool - 6th round, Broncos

The Athletic: Carter - 5th round, Bengals; Briningstool - 6th round, Ravens

