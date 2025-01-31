Reports: Wes Goodwin heading to SEC school, reuniting with former Clemson assistant

TigerNet Staff by

Wes Goodwin is set to reunite with Brent Venables. Goodwin will join Venables' Oklahoma staff as a defensive analyst, per multiple reports, and as was speculated before he was officially terminated by Clemson in early January. “After meeting with Coach Goodwin (on January 5), I have decided to make a change at our defensive coordinator position," Swinney said in a news release at the time. "I want to thank Wes for his character, commitment, leadership and dedication as well as the relentless work ethic with which he approached his job every day. Wes has been a part of our program for 13 of the past 16 years, and he played an instrumental part in all of our success. I love Wes and his family and wish him all the best as he continues his journey. I know he has a bright future ahead." After the Tigers' 2024 campaign ended with a loss at Texas in the College Football Playoff first round, Clemson slipped to 28th in the defensive FEI rating metric, after finishing third last year and 10th the season before. In rushing yards allowed per game, Clemson ranked 85th nationally (161), which was down from 24th (114) in 2023 and 13th (102.7) in 2022. After Venables accepted the Oklahoma head coaching job in December 2021, Goodwin moved into the position from an off-field role as a defensive analyst from 2012-14 and as senior defensive assistant from 2018-21, overseeing defensive breakdowns and opponent scouting, assisting with on-campus recruiting and also serving as one of the program’s primary liaisons to NFL scouting personnel and coaches. He was a Clemson graduate assistant from 2009-11. Between his stints at Clemson, Goodwin spent three years with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, serving as an assistant to head coach Bruce Arians from 2015-17. From 2018-on, Clemson finished no lower than 15th in total defense with Goodwin as part of Venables' staff and eighth or higher in three of those seasons.

