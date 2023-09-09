BREAKING

Sammy Brown contributed a couple more touchdown from the offensive side as a running back in the win Friday.
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown's big night
by - 2023 Sep 9 09:21
Sammy Brown Photo
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 230   Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#10 Overall, #1 LB, #3 GA
Rivals:
#29 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
24/7:
#5 Overall, #1 RB, #2 GA

Five-star Clemson linebacker commitment Sammy Brown helped lead Jefferson (Ga.) to a 44-7 win over Oconee County (Ga.) on Friday night.

That night included a couple lengthy TD runs in his role as a running back. The opposing student section also talked some smack via his future program before their blowout defeat:

Check out highlights from Brown's night below:

