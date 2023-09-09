|
WATCH: 5-star Clemson commit Sammy Brown's big night
2023 Sep 9 09:21-
|
Sammy Brown - Linebacker
TigerNet:
Height: 6-2 Weight: 230 Hometown: Jefferson, GA (Jefferson HS) Class: 2024
#29 Overall, #2 ILB, #6 GA
#5 Overall, #1 RB, #2 GA
Five-star Clemson linebacker commitment
Sammy Brown helped lead Jefferson (Ga.) to a 44-7 win over Oconee County (Ga.) on Friday night.
Five-star Clemson linebacker commitment
Sammy Brown helped lead Jefferson (Ga.) to a 44-7 win over Oconee County (Ga.) on Friday night.
That night included a couple lengthy TD runs in his role as a running back. The opposing student section also talked some smack via his future program before their blowout defeat: 44-7. GO DRAGONS AND GO TIGERS🐅🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/x942bZbbff Check out highlights from Brown's night below:
That night included a couple lengthy TD runs in his role as a running back. The opposing student section also talked some smack via his future program before their blowout defeat:
44-7. GO DRAGONS AND GO TIGERS🐅🐅🐅🐅 pic.twitter.com/x942bZbbff— sammy brown 🪐 (@sammybrown_) September 9, 2023
Check out highlights from Brown's night below:
Tags: Clemson Football, Sammy Brown
