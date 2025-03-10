|
Social media reacts to Clemson's big recruiting weekend
|
All eyes are on the Tigers.
Here’s a look at the five commitments from this stretch:
4 ⭐️ OT Adam Guthrie
4 ⭐️ WR Naeem Burroughs
4 ⭐️ WR Connor Salmin
4 ⭐️ OL Grant Wise
4 ⭐️ OL Chancellor Barclay
What a weekend for the Tigers.
Clemson picked up five recruitments on its Elite Retreat weekend, and plenty are offering their reaction to the Tigers' successful weekend.
In all, Clemson picked up five four-star commitments, all on the offensive side. 247Sports' 2026 class rankings has the Tigers' class ranked third in the nation.
Dabo and the boys pic.twitter.com/mBn9C4ZwS8— J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 10, 2025
🔥🔥🔥my guy https://t.co/0wYCUTzVpm— Brock Bradley (@brockbradley_5) March 10, 2025
Oh man.
DABO BACK OMG pic.twitter.com/foszGn7Zhs— ⚡️T-Time ⚡️ (@Ayo_TTime9) March 9, 2025
247Sports has bumped Clemson to the No. 3 class in the nation. 📈
Hope you bought the dip 📈 pic.twitter.com/6kIhHUNUbx— Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 9, 2025
WHAT A WEEKEND. LIFE IS GOOD 🐅pic.twitter.com/nRn6Ezg4vy— Adam (@adamdropsbombs) March 9, 2025
The Clemson Tigers are absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail right now. https://t.co/A9zhHS0YaY— SubZero Sports (@subzero_sports) March 10, 2025
The PAWS been here before, LETS GOOO, @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/xU4lXR55Hj— The Clemson Dude 🐅 (@allin_dude) March 10, 2025
We had a great time yesterday with @ClemsonFB for the '26 Elite Retreat. We can't wait to get back for the OV in May. pic.twitter.com/3aeyPtMYrc— Earl Brooks (@EarlBrooksjr84) March 9, 2025
I had a great time at Clemson yesterday for the Elite Retreat Day! Thanks Coach Swinney, @CoachMattLuke, @TajhB10 , @BThom63_100 and @ClemsonFB for having me! I can’t wait to be back soon!! pic.twitter.com/GtPQfv1ki0— DG (@dariusgrayy_) March 9, 2025
"As a Man Thinketh, So is He."
When ✌️ELITE PLAYMAKERS decide to become 🐅s on the same day! pic.twitter.com/tNRNidDcyj— Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) March 9, 2025
we’re rollin😮💨😮💨 https://t.co/vfzYXJZwBT— Tayveon Wilson (@Tayveon33) March 9, 2025
Great weekend in DV!! @CoachGRiley @TajhB10 @GordonSellars2 @connorsalmin @ThaDr3am__ pic.twitter.com/cuuc7KQAYe— Brock Bradley (@brockbradley_5) March 9, 2025
LFGGGGG https://t.co/8MGRgYTqch— 𝙏𝙚𝙧𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚 “𝙏𝙅 ” 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙅𝙧 (@tjmoore305) March 9, 2025
