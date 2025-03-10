All eyes are on the Tigers.
Social media reacts to Clemson's big recruiting weekend
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer
Adam Guthrie Photo
Adam Guthrie - Offensive Line
Height: 6-7   Weight: 285   Hometown: Washington Court House, OH (Miami Trace HS)   Class: 2026
#147 Overall, #19 OL, #5 OH
#24 OT, #13 OH

Clemson picked up five recruitments on its Elite Retreat weekend, and plenty are offering their reaction to the Tigers' successful weekend.

In all, Clemson picked up five four-star commitments, all on the offensive side. 247Sports' 2026 class rankings has the Tigers' class ranked third in the nation.

