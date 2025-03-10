Social media reacts to Clemson's big recruiting weekend

Clemson picked up five recruitments on its Elite Retreat weekend, and plenty are offering their reaction to the Tigers' successful weekend.

In all, Clemson picked up five four-star commitments, all on the offensive side. 247Sports' 2026 class rankings has the Tigers' class ranked third in the nation.

Dabo and the boys pic.twitter.com/mBn9C4ZwS8 — J.D. PicKell (@jdpickell) March 10, 2025

Hope you bought the dip 📈 pic.twitter.com/6kIhHUNUbx — Tiger Commenter (@TigerCommenter) March 9, 2025

WHAT A WEEKEND. LIFE IS GOOD 🐅pic.twitter.com/nRn6Ezg4vy — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) March 9, 2025

The Clemson Tigers are absolutely on fire on the recruiting trail right now. https://t.co/A9zhHS0YaY — SubZero Sports (@subzero_sports) March 10, 2025

The PAWS been here before, LETS GOOO, @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/xU4lXR55Hj — The Clemson Dude 🐅 (@allin_dude) March 10, 2025

We had a great time yesterday with @ClemsonFB for the '26 Elite Retreat. We can't wait to get back for the OV in May. pic.twitter.com/3aeyPtMYrc — Earl Brooks (@EarlBrooksjr84) March 9, 2025

I had a great time at Clemson yesterday for the Elite Retreat Day! Thanks Coach Swinney, @CoachMattLuke, @TajhB10 , @BThom63_100 and @ClemsonFB for having me! I can’t wait to be back soon!! pic.twitter.com/GtPQfv1ki0 — DG (@dariusgrayy_) March 9, 2025