Orlando cornerback prospect Danny Odem announced a Clemson offer on his visit to campus.
Orlando cornerback prospect Danny Odem announced a Clemson offer on his visit to campus.

Orlando DB Danny Odem announces Clemson offer on visit
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Danny Odem - Cornerback
TigerNet: (3.63)

Height: 6-1   Weight: 170   Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#30 , #72 FL
24/7:
#36 CB, #49 FL

2026 Orlando, Florida cornerback Danny Odem announced a Clemson offer on Friday while in town for a visit.

"#AGTG blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Odem said on social media.

Odem reports over 40 offers, also including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Wisconsin and Wake Forest, among more Power league teams.

He is a one-time UNC commitment but decommitted from there in December.

Odem tallied two interceptions, two caused fumbles and three pass breakups last season (per MaxPreps).

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
What to look for as massive Clemson Elite Retreat gets underway
What to look for as massive Clemson Elite Retreat gets underway
Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
Live from Doug Kingsmore: Clemson VS. Davidson
Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer on visit
Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer on visit
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts