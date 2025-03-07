Sunshine State DB announces Clemson offer on visit

|
Orlando DB Danny Odem announces Clemson offer on visit
|
Height: 6-1 Weight: 170 Hometown: Orlando, FL (First Academy HS) Class: 2026
#30 , #72 FL
#36 CB, #49 FL
2026 Orlando, Florida cornerback Danny Odem announced a Clemson offer on Friday while in town for a visit.
"#AGTG blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Odem said on social media. Odem reports over 40 offers, also including Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Louisville, Kentucky, North Carolina, Penn State, Pitt, Wisconsin and Wake Forest, among more Power league teams. He is a one-time UNC commitment but decommitted from there in December. Odem tallied two interceptions, two caused fumbles and three pass breakups last season (per MaxPreps). #AGTG blessed to receive an offer from The University of Clemson 🐅🐅!!
