Mississippi lineman announces Clemson offer after visit

"#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Toothman said on social media.

Toothman was at a Clemson spring practice this week.

His reported offer list also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among more FBS schools.

He earned first-team All-State honors this past season.