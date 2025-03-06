Mississippi lineman announces Clemson offer after visit

Dalton Toothman, right, has a number of offers from Power conference programs around the Southeast.
Mississippi lineman Dalton Toothman announces Clemson offer after visit
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 36 minutes ago
Dalton Toothman - Offensive Line
Height: 6-5   Weight: 295   Hometown: Ocean Springs, MS (Vancleave HS)   Class: 2026
2026 Ocean Springs, Mississippi offensive tackle Dalton Toothman announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.

"#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Toothman said on social media.

Toothman was at a Clemson spring practice this week.

His reported offer list also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among more FBS schools.

He earned first-team All-State honors this past season.

