Mississippi lineman announces Clemson offer after visit

Mississippi lineman Dalton Toothman announces Clemson offer after visit
Height: 6-5 Weight: 295 Hometown: Ocean Springs, MS (Vancleave HS) Class: 2026
#57 OT, #22 MS
2026 Ocean Springs, Mississippi offensive tackle Dalton Toothman announced a Clemson offer on Thursday.
"#AGTG After a great conversation with Coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Toothman said on social media.
Toothman was at a Clemson spring practice this week.
His reported offer list also includes Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among more FBS schools.
He earned first-team All-State honors this past season.
#AGTG After a great conversation and visit with Coach Swinney and @CoachMattLuke I’m blessed and honored to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB @carson_cramer @BTHOM63_100 @CoachGRiley @TyroneC55 @SorrellsJordan @Clements_TJC @Coastfootball @MacCorleone74 @OLCoachCaldwell pic.twitter.com/fFOe4rFhmb— Dalton Toothman OL (@dalton_toothman) March 6, 2025
