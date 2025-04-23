"After a great phone call, I am blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Harris said on X.

Harris (6-8 348) was a standout of the Navy All-American Combine back in January, and has seen offers roll in since.

Other reported offers this month include Florida State, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. He also lists offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Auburn, UCLA and Syracuse among more FBS programs.

He has made visits to Washington, USC and UCLA recently. Washington was his first offer.

Full season highlight

6’8 325https://t.co/jL1aXSyvlx — 3⭐️ Dominic Harris “Dom” (@Domharris79) November 12, 2024