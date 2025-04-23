|
Las Vegas lineman Dominic Harris announces Clemson offer
|
Height: 6-7 Weight: 335 Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Ed W Clark HS) Class: 2026
#82 OT, #5 NV
#49 OT, #2 NV
Las Vegas 2026 offensive lineman Dominic Harris announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.
6’8 325https://t.co/jL1aXSyvlx
"After a great phone call, I am blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Harris said on X.
Harris (6-8 348) was a standout of the Navy All-American Combine back in January, and has seen offers roll in since.
Other reported offers this month include Florida State, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. He also lists offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Auburn, UCLA and Syracuse among more FBS programs.
He has made visits to Washington, USC and UCLA recently. Washington was his first offer.
Full season highlight
After a great phone call, I am blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/jSrrWLogV7— 3⭐️ Dominic Harris “Dom” (@Domharris79) April 23, 2025
