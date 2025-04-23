Las Vegas' Dom Harris has seen his recruiting pick up this calendar year.
Las Vegas lineman Dominic Harris announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Dominic Harris - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.52)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 335   Hometown: Las Vegas, NV (Ed W Clark HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#82 OT, #5 NV
24/7:
#49 OT, #2 NV

Las Vegas 2026 offensive lineman Dominic Harris announced a Clemson offer on Tuesday.

"After a great phone call, I am blessed to receive an offer from @ClemsonFB," Harris said on X.

Harris (6-8 348) was a standout of the Navy All-American Combine back in January, and has seen offers roll in since.

Other reported offers this month include Florida State, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Texas Tech and Texas A&M. He also lists offers from Arkansas, Arizona, Utah, Auburn, UCLA and Syracuse among more FBS programs.

He has made visits to Washington, USC and UCLA recently. Washington was his first offer.

