Four-star GA RB Jae Lamar announces Clemson offer
2 hours ago
Jae Lamar - Running Back
TigerNet:
(4.71)
Another tailback is added to Clemson's board.
Another tailback is added to Clemson's board.
Jae Lamar of Moultrie (GA) Colquitt County recently announced that the Tigers were a part of his top ten, and now that relationship can go further. He announced on his Instagram that Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer, making it his 31st division one offer. Lamar is considered on the best running backs in Georgia, according to 247Sports.
