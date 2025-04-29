Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has his finalists set for official visits this summer.
Four-star GA DE has Clemson in final six schools
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Dre Quinn Photo
Dre Quinn - Defensive End
TigerNet: (4.07)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 217   Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#288 Overall, #31 DE, #40 GA
24/7:
#26 Edge, #28 GA

One priority defensive end has the Tigers in his final schools.

Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has his finalists set for official visits this summer.

Georgia Tech, Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Georgia complete his lists, with him set to take a trip to each spot one final time.

Quinn is set to visit Clemson starting on May 30th.

