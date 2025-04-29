|
Four-star GA DE has Clemson in final six schools
|
Height: 6-4 Weight: 217 Hometown: Norcross, GA (Greater Atlanta Christian School HS) Class: 2026
#288 Overall, #31 DE, #40 GA
#26 Edge, #28 GA
One priority defensive end has the Tigers in his final schools.
Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has his finalists set for official visits this summer. Georgia Tech, Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Georgia complete his lists, with him set to take a trip to each spot one final time. Quinn is set to visit Clemson starting on May 30th.
Four-star defensive end Dre Quinn of Norcross (GA) Greater Atlanta Christian has his finalists set for official visits this summer.
Georgia Tech, Texas, Clemson, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Georgia complete his lists, with him set to take a trip to each spot one final time.
Quinn is set to visit Clemson starting on May 30th.
