Florida defender commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a commitment from Palm Beach defender Adam Kissayi on Friday.
Clemson picked up a commitment from Palm Beach defender Adam Kissayi on Friday.

Florida defender Adam Kissiya commits to Clemson
by - 2023 Jul 14, Fri 14:29
Adam Kissayi - Defensive End
TigerNet: (3.42)

Height: 6-7   Weight: 230   Hometown: Palm Bay, FL (Heritage HS)   Class: 2024
ESPN:
#69 DE, #108 FL
Rivals:
24/7:
#26 Edge, #45 FL

Palm Bay, Florida 2024 defensive end Adam Kissayi announced a commitment to Clemson on Friday.

"THANK you GOD for this opportunity. With that being said I am 10000000% Committed to Clemson University, LETS GOOOOO DEATH VALLEY," Kissayi said.

Kissayi had committed to Minnesota last month and announced a decommitment in the next hour from his reported Clemson offer on Thursday.

He is the 15th pledge in Clemson's 2024 class and moves the Tigers up to 12th in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Listed at 6-7.5 and 230 pounds by 247Sports, Kissayi has also reported offers this year from Miami, Nebraska, Mississippi State, Rutgers and Michigan.

He tallied 13 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a junior.

Kissayi is a ninth defensive commit and a fourth pledge from the state of Florida for the class.

The Tigers have a target announcing on Saturday as well with 4-star cornerback Ashton Hampton (Tallahassee, Florida).

Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
