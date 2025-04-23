Clemson targets see movement in 247Sports 2027 class rankings expansion

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson's first offers for the 2027 group are right around the corner, and 247Sports offered an expanded Top247 rankings for the class this week. One of the higher-ranked notable names to mention Clemson in his recruitment this spring is NFL legacy Cooper Witten, the No. 25 overall prospect and top-rated linebacker: "Witten is the son of former All-Pro tight end Jason Witten. He carries the tag of a 'linebacker' right now but should really be viewed as more of an instinctive three-down defender that can do a little bit of everything, which has been the case the past two years at Argyle Liberty Christian. Witten's see-ball, hit-ball mentality parallels that of current LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks, and the two have near-identical physical and testing metrics." Another prospect to make the Top247 is a multi-time visitor in Thompson (Al.)'s Trent Seaborn, who checks in as the No. 16 QB and No. 222 player overall. He was the MaxPreps national freshman of the year in 2023 and was a first-team All-American as a sophomore with a state title season and 2,675 passing yards and 26 touchdowns. Some more prospects who have made recent stops and/or picked up Clemson interest to make the rankings include Tampa (FL) LB Kaden Henderson (No. 76), Leesburg (Ga.) WR Jaden Upshaw (No. 105), Rolesville (NC) S Marquis Bryant (No. 129), Columbia (SC) OT Nate Carson (No. 159) and Poquoson (Va) OT Carter Jones (No. 215). Previously unrated prospects to make big moves include Upshaw to a spot just outside of the Top 100, Carson surging to a Top 200 spot, and Jones cracking the Top247.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!