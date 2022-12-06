CLEMSON RECRUITING

Peter Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps after capturing a fourth-straight state title.
Peter Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps after capturing a fourth-straight state title.

Clemson commit Peter Woods named state player of year
by - 2022 Dec 6, Tue 14:36
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2023 Top Targets
Peter Woods Photo
Peter Woods - Defensive Line
TigerNet: (5.00)

Height: 6-3   Weight: 270   Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)   Class: 2023
ESPN:
#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL
Rivals:
#54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL
24/7:
#54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL

Elite Clemson defensive tackle commit Peter Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps this week.

He is now a four-time state champion with Thompson High School, out of Alabaster, Alabama.

According to MaxPreps, he totaled 90 tackles, 23 for loss, with eight sacks as a senior.

Woods finished an illustrious high school campaign with over 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks.

He will be up for MaxPreps' national player of the year and All-America team to be released on January 10.

Woods is rated as high as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 9 prospect overall (ESPN).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson commit named state player of year
Clemson commit named state player of year
Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates
Clemson D-line commits move up in Rivals ranking updates
Another Clemson pro nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Another Clemson pro nominated for Walter Payton Man of the Year award
Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl matchup rankings, early ESPN prediction
Clemson-Tennessee Orange Bowl matchup rankings, early ESPN prediction
2023 Recruit Quick Search - 124 Recruits (105 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest