Clemson commit named state player of year

Clemson commit Peter Woods named state player of year

TigerNet Staff by

Peter Woods Defensive Line TigerNet: (5.00) (5.00)

Height: 6-3 Weight: 270 Hometown: Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS) Class: 2023 ESPN:

#9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL #9 Overall, #1 DT, #2 AL Rivals:

#54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL #54 Overall, #5 DT, #8 AL 24/7:

#54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL #54 Overall, #8 DL, #7 AL 6-3270Alabaster, AL (Thompson HS)2023

Elite Clemson defensive tackle commit Peter Woods was named the Alabama player of the year by MaxPreps this week.

He is now a four-time state champion with Thompson High School, out of Alabaster, Alabama.

According to MaxPreps, he totaled 90 tackles, 23 for loss, with eight sacks as a senior.

Woods finished an illustrious high school campaign with over 260 tackles, 72 tackles for loss and 29.5 sacks.

He will be up for MaxPreps' national player of the year and All-America team to be released on January 10.

Woods is rated as high as the No. 1 defensive tackle in the nation and the No. 9 prospect overall (ESPN).

Congrats to Thompson's @35Pwoo on being named the MaxPreps Alabama Player of the Year.



The 5-star Clemson commit led the Warriors to their fourth straight 7A state title and is one of the most dominant players in the country.



✍️: https://t.co/X8nwqBMnTt pic.twitter.com/PDg3zeCUsJ — Zack Poff (@Zack_Poff_MP) December 6, 2022