4-star WR commits to Clemson

Height: 5-11 Weight: 175 Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS) Class: 2026
#98 Overall, #15 WR, #16 FL
#51 Overall, #8 WR, #2 FL
#172 Overall, #24 WR, #22 FL
2026 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday evening while in town for the Elite Retreat.
"First I want to give all the glory to God! Coach Swinney and Coach Grish are amazing coaches! They have a strong foundation and I want to be apart of that! Go Tigers!" Burroughs said on social media.
Burroughs is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 8 receiver in the class.
With eight commitments, Clemson's 2026 class moved up five spots to No. 16 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.
