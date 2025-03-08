4-star WR commits to Clemson

"First I want to give all the glory to God! Coach Swinney and Coach Grish are amazing coaches! They have a strong foundation and I want to be apart of that! Go Tigers!" Burroughs said on social media.

Burroughs is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 8 receiver in the class.

With eight commitments, Clemson's 2026 class moved up five spots to No. 16 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.