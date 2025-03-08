BREAKING
Naeem Burroughs is Clemson's latest 2026 pledge.
Naeem Burroughs is Clemson's latest 2026 pledge.

4-star WR Naeem Burroughs commits to Clemson
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 1 hour ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Naeem Burroughs Photo
Naeem Burroughs - Wide Receiver
TigerNet: (4.77)

Height: 5-11   Weight: 175   Hometown: Jacksonville, FL (The Bolles School HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#98 Overall, #15 WR, #16 FL
Rivals:
#51 Overall, #8 WR, #2 FL
24/7:
#172 Overall, #24 WR, #22 FL

2026 4-star WR Naeem Burroughs announced a commitment to Clemson on Saturday evening while in town for the Elite Retreat.

"First I want to give all the glory to God! Coach Swinney and Coach Grish are amazing coaches! They have a strong foundation and I want to be apart of that! Go Tigers!" Burroughs said on social media.

Burroughs is a unanimous 4-star prospect and ranked as high as the No. 8 receiver in the class.

With eight commitments, Clemson's 2026 class moved up five spots to No. 16 in the 247Sports Team Composite rankings.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
4-star WR commits to Clemson
4-star WR commits to Clemson
Clemson cruises past Virginia Tech to school record for wins
Clemson cruises past Virginia Tech to school record for wins
No. 4 Tigers run-rule Davidson to clinch series
No. 4 Tigers run-rule Davidson to clinch series
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 18 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts