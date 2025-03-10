"After a great weekend, I'm Blessed To Receive My 52nd Offer From The Clemson University!!" Mallory said on social media.

Mallory is rated as a top-10 running back in his class and No. 202 overall (Rivals).

According to MaxPreps, Mallory has rushed for 3,221 yards in his prep career to this point, totaling 38 touchdowns and 8.5 yards per carry.

The local Miami Hurricanes are seen as a top contender, and among his over 50 reported offers, Michigan, Florida State, Georgia, Alabama, Penn State, Ohio State and Tennessee are in the group also.

Mallory joins Carsyn Baker and Jaylen McGill among reported Clemson offers for 2026.