4-star RB announces Clemson offer on visit

"#AGTG I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Baker said on X.

Baker is rated as high as the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class (Rivals).

Baker has reported official visits to Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M set for the summer.

He rushed for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry at Hughes (Ga.) last season.

Clemson had previously offered just one 2026 running back with recent Rutgers decommit Jaylen McGill.