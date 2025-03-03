4-star RB announces Clemson offer on visit

|
4-star RB Carsyn Baker announces Clemson offer on visit
|
Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2026
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
#173 Overall, #8 RB, #27 GA
#20 RB, #33 GA
2026 4-star Fairburn, Georgia running back Carsyn Baker announced a Clemson offer while on campus for a visit to spring practice.
"#AGTG I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Baker said on X.
Baker is rated as high as the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class (Rivals).
Baker has reported official visits to Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M set for the summer.
He rushed for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry at Hughes (Ga.) last season.
Clemson had previously offered just one 2026 running back with recent Rutgers decommit Jaylen McGill.
#AGTG I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University @CJSPILLER @CoachGRiley @DukestheScoop pic.twitter.com/j8mEysiA6B— Carsyn Baker 'ALL Day' (@carsyn_baker) March 3, 2025
4 ⭐️ RB Carsyn Baker is in attendance for spring practice. @ClemsonTigerNet @carsyn_baker pic.twitter.com/yLM2bIl1Rf— Grayson Mann (@gray_mann21) March 3, 2025
