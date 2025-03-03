4-star RB announces Clemson offer on visit

2026 4-star RB Carsyn Baker announced a Clemson offer while on campus.
4-star RB Carsyn Baker announces Clemson offer on visit
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 2 hours ago
Carsyn Baker - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
Rivals:
#173 Overall, #8 RB, #27 GA
24/7:
#20 RB, #33 GA

2026 4-star Fairburn, Georgia running back Carsyn Baker announced a Clemson offer while on campus for a visit to spring practice.

"#AGTG I am blessed to receive an offer from Clemson University," Baker said on X.

Baker is rated as high as the No. 8 running back in the 2026 class (Rivals).

Baker has reported official visits to Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M set for the summer.

He rushed for 1,282 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry at Hughes (Ga.) last season.

Clemson had previously offered just one 2026 running back with recent Rutgers decommit Jaylen McGill.

Top Clemson News of the Week
