LB Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has locked in seven unofficial visits, including Clemson.

4-star LB Kaden Henderson sets Clemson spring visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 6 hours ago
Kaden Henderson - Linebacker
TigerNet: (4.57)

Height: 6-2   Weight: 200   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS)   Class: 2027
ESPN: NR
Rivals:
#22 Overall, #3 , #3 FL
24/7:
#74 Overall, #4 LB, #6 FL

One of the top-rated linebackers in the class of 2027 is headed to Clemson this spring.

LB Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has locked in seven unofficial visits.

Miami will get the first look on March 7th, followed by Florida (March 15th), Florida State (March 22nd), Clemson (March 29th), Ohio State (April 5th), Alabama (April 12th), and finally USC (April 19th).

