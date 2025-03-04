|
4-star LB Kaden Henderson sets Clemson spring visit
|
Height: 6-2 Weight: 200 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Jesuit HS) Class: 2027
#22 Overall, #3 , #3 FL
#74 Overall, #4 LB, #6 FL
One of the top-rated linebackers in the class of 2027 is headed to Clemson this spring.
LB Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has locked in seven unofficial visits. Miami will get the first look on March 7th, followed by Florida (March 15th), Florida State (March 22nd), Clemson (March 29th), Ohio State (April 5th), Alabama (April 12th), and finally USC (April 19th).
He details his interest in each program with 247Sports.
LB Kaden Henderson of Tampa (FL) Jesuit has locked in seven unofficial visits.
Miami will get the first look on March 7th, followed by Florida (March 15th), Florida State (March 22nd), Clemson (March 29th), Ohio State (April 5th), Alabama (April 12th), and finally USC (April 19th).
Top247 linebacker Kaden Henderson, one of the top overall players in the class of 2027, has locked in seven unofficial visits.
