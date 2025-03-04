4-star GA RB sets official Clemson visit

|
4-star GA RB Carsyn Baker sets official Clemson visit
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Height: 6-0 Weight: 195 Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS) Class: 2026
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
#173 Overall, #8 RB, #27 GA
#20 RB, #33 GA
It has been a busy week for one Georgia running back.
2026 four-star running back Carsyn Baker has set four official visits, starting with Clemson on May 30th. Baker picked up an offer from Clemson on Monday, and now charts a positive course forward with his relationship with the Tiger staff. He will follow the visit with the Tigers with trips to Florida State (June 6th), Ohio State (June 13th), and Texas A&M (June 20th). 🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Carsyn Baker has set official visits to Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M, @ChadSimmons_ reports✈️
Read: https://t.co/1GR1qLmgPu pic.twitter.com/Qq6xyvrYYV
2026 four-star running back Carsyn Baker has set four official visits, starting with Clemson on May 30th.
Baker picked up an offer from Clemson on Monday, and now charts a positive course forward with his relationship with the Tiger staff.
He will follow the visit with the Tigers with trips to Florida State (June 6th), Ohio State (June 13th), and Texas A&M (June 20th).
🚨NEWS🚨 4-star RB Carsyn Baker has set official visits to Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State and Texas A&M, @ChadSimmons_ reports✈️
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
|
- Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
- Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Ethan Darden on the mound, Cam Cannarella at the plate key clinching rivalry series
- Rowdy record crowd sees Tigers take game one over Gamecocks
- Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again
- Live from DKS: Clemson vs. South Carolina opener
- No. 13 Tigers ride second-half surge to rare win at Virginia
- Ian Schieffelin's career night drives Clemson past Notre Dame
- Spring Practice Observations: Colorful language, great weather, and new faces