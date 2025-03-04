4-star GA RB sets official Clemson visit

Carsyn Baker starts his visits with Clemson on May 30th.
4-star GA RB Carsyn Baker sets official Clemson visit
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 44 minutes ago
Carsyn Baker - Running Back
TigerNet: (4.70)

Height: 6-0   Weight: 195   Hometown: Fairburn, GA (Langston Hughes HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
#159 Overall, #17 RB, #19 GA
Rivals:
#173 Overall, #8 RB, #27 GA
24/7:
#20 RB, #33 GA

It has been a busy week for one Georgia running back.

2026 four-star running back Carsyn Baker has set four official visits, starting with Clemson on May 30th.

Baker picked up an offer from Clemson on Monday, and now charts a positive course forward with his relationship with the Tiger staff.

He will follow the visit with the Tigers with trips to Florida State (June 6th), Ohio State (June 13th), and Texas A&M (June 20th).

