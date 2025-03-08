|
4-star Florida lineman Canon Pickett announces Clemson offer
3 hours ago- -
|
|Follow @TnetRecruiting
Canon Pickett - Offensive Line
TigerNet:
(3.76)
Height: 6-4 Weight: 320 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS) Class: 2026
#243 Overall, #27 OT, #36 FL
#51 IOL, #79 FL
Four-star 2026 Tampa offensive tackle Canon Pickett announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
Height: 6-4 Weight: 320 Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS) Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#243 Overall, #27 OT, #36 FL
24/7:
#51 IOL, #79 FL
Four-star 2026 Tampa offensive tackle Canon Pickett announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Pickett said on social media. Pickett placed Clemson in a top schools list back in February along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Miami and Florida. Matt Luke visited with Pickett in Florida earlier this year.
"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Pickett said on social media.
Pickett placed Clemson in a top schools list back in February along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Miami and Florida.
Matt Luke visited with Pickett in Florida earlier this year.
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Football, Canon Pickett, Matt Luke
|
- Former Clemson RB says he considered transfer, SEC schools reached out
- Live from Fluor Field - Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Live from Founders Park: Clemson vs. South Carolina
- Ethan Darden on the mound, Cam Cannarella at the plate key clinching rivalry series
- Bring out the Brooms: Tigers sweep South Carolina again
- Energetic, hoarse Tom Allen identifies last season's issues: 'The film doesn't lie'
- Inside Clemson's settlement with the ACC: What does it mean for the Tigers?
- No. 13 Tigers ride second-half surge to rare win at Virginia
- Clemson continues move up AP Top 25
- Freshman defensive tackle already turning heads