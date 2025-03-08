Four-star offensive tackle Canon Pickett now has a Clemson offer.
Four-star offensive tackle Canon Pickett now has a Clemson offer.

4-star Florida lineman Canon Pickett announces Clemson offer
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 3 hours ago
Recruiting Home Search Recruits Recruiting Board 2025 Top Targets
Canon Pickett - Offensive Line
TigerNet: (3.76)

Height: 6-4   Weight: 320   Hometown: Tampa, FL (Tampa Bay Tech HS)   Class: 2026
ESPN:
Rivals:
#243 Overall, #27 OT, #36 FL
24/7:
#51 IOL, #79 FL

Four-star 2026 Tampa offensive tackle Canon Pickett announced a Clemson offer on Saturday.

"Blessed to receive an offer from Clemson!!" Pickett said on social media.

Pickett placed Clemson in a top schools list back in February along with Georgia, Alabama, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Vanderbilt, Miami and Florida.

Matt Luke visited with Pickett in Florida earlier this year.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
Rising junior Tennessee QB's dream comes true with Clemson visit
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
No. 6 Tigers suffer first loss in upset by No. 18 Duke
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
Live from DKS: Clemson vs. Davidson game two
2025 Recruit Quick Search - 105 Recruits (82 Clemson Offers)
State
Position
Last Name
Advanced Recruit Search
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts