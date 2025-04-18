Podcast: Is Clemson's roster construction the envy of college football?

With Nico Iamaleava's portal chaos serving as a reflection into the ugly side of the sport, how does that reflect back on Clemson?

Faxon Childress of 105.5 The Roar joins Grayson Mann on the show to break down how Clemson's style in a chaotic world is now something the rest of the sport may envy.

They also break down the commitment of Gordon Sellars, the latest portal news, and much more!

