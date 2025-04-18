sports_football
Cade Klubnik is the centerpiece of Clemson's roster continuity heading into 2025
Podcast: Is Clemson's roster construction the envy of college football?
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

College football is in an interesting spot.

With Nico Iamaleava's portal chaos serving as a reflection into the ugly side of the sport, how does that reflect back on Clemson?

Faxon Childress of 105.5 The Roar joins Grayson Mann on the show to break down how Clemson's style in a chaotic world is now something the rest of the sport may envy.

They also break down the commitment of Gordon Sellars, the latest portal news, and much more!

Many thanks to Herb Tyler and the folks at Chick-fil-A of Clemson/Seneca for the sponsorship. Before your gameday watch party, make sure you grab a biscuit or a nugget tray from Herb and Chick-fil-A. And thanks to Lisa Nason and her staff at Nason Accounting in Greenville for their support!

