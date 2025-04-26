NFL draft Day 3 Clemson projections

Day 3 projections predict former All-American Tiger linebacker Barrett Carter getting picked in the fourth round.

CBS Sports sees him going to the Titans at No. 120.

"Multiple seasons of quality productivity from Carter and impressive athletic traits lead to this selection by Tennessee," said CBS' Chris Trapasso.

PFF sees standout safety R.J. Mickens going first from Clemson at No. 126 to Cleveland within the fourth round.

That mock has Carter picked by the Giants (154) and Briningstool going later in the sixth round to Green Bay.

USA TODAY agrees on a sixth-round pick for Briningstool but to Indianapolis.

Mickens is No. 21 on ESPN's best available prospects list, followed by Carter (61) and Briningstool (139). Marcus Tate is seen as the No. 16 offensive guard available and Phil Mafah is the No. 22 running back.

Clemson's previous time before 2009 without a Top 3-round selection came in 2003, where defensive tackles coach Nick Eason was the first Tiger selected in the fourth round.

The NFL draft resumes on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network at noon ET Saturday.

Four-round NFL draft projections and Clemson

PFF: Fourth round - Mickens (Cleveland, No. 126), Carter (Giants, 154); sixth round - Briningstool (Green Bay, 198)

USA TODAY: Fourth round - Carter (Colts, 117); sixth round - Briningstool (Colts, 189)