Longtime assistant, star of 4th quarter video, to retire

A longtime member of Clemson's football staff is retiring at the end of the 2025 season. As first reported by Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated this morning, strength and conditioning coach Joey Batson will retire after next football season, and a team spokesman confirmed that Batson told the team last week. Many Clemson fans know Batson from the 4th quarter videos at home football games – This is Why We Work. The video plays in between the third and fourth quarters with players and coaches holding up four fingers while watching the video boards.

According to the school website, Batson is entering his 40th year as a Strength & Conditioning Coach at the collegiate level and 29th year as the Director of Strength Training at Clemson University in 2025. He has served as a head strength and conditioning coach 36 of his 40 years of service.

Batson was named Master Strength and Conditioning Coach by the Collegiate Strength and Conditioning Coaches Association (CSCCa) in May of 2009. This honor is the highest given in the strength and conditioning coaching profession.

“This is an incredible honor for Joey,” said Dr. Chuck Stiggins, former CSCCa Executive Director. “Being named a Master Strength and Conditioning Coach signifies a commitment to the student athlete, a commitment to the Clemson Athletic Program, and a commitment to the strength and conditioning profession. We are honored to have Coach Batson as a member of our association and to have him join the ranks of the Master Strength and Conditioning Coaches. He is truly a model of an outstanding strength and conditioning professional.”

Batson was elected by his colleagues to serve on the CSCCa Board of Directors from 2017-22.

Batson was familiar with the Tiger program before he started his career in a full-time capacity, having served as a graduate assistant in the Strength & Conditioning Department from 1985-88. In the course of his professional career, he has pioneered many training techniques in the strength, speed, and conditioning field. Batson has studied the programs and practices of a broad range of experts in the fields of powerlifting, Olympic lifting, and speed & agility training. Batson’s strength and conditioning program at Clemson is a multi-faceted, high-intensity approach which consists of exercises to enhance explosive power, lifts to develop maximum strength, auxiliary exercises to enhance muscle mass, core development, posterior chain enhancement, position-specific training, and the foundation of the program and king of all sport — speed. The collection of innovative techniques has led to impressive results by many of his athletes throughout his career.

His competitive weight training experience began in 1987 where he placed fourth in San Jose, Calif., in The American Drug Free Power lifting Association National Championships and fifth the following year in Chicago. From 1985 to 1987, Batson achieved a top 20 ranking in the ADFPA’s 275 lb. Class and achieved the Master and Elite lifters classifications.

Batson has had a strong impact on the Clemson program since he became Director in 1997. While at Clemson, Batson has worked for three head football coaches and has had a tremendous impact throughout the state of South Carolina at many notable high school programs. An example of his respect level in the profession is demonstrated by the number of former assistants who are now assistants or directors at other universities, including conferences such as the ACC and SEC along with several high-profile high school programs in South Carolina, including programs that have won the state championship.

Prior to his return to Clemson, Batson served as the first full-time Director of Strength Training at Furman University. In 1996, he was named Strength & Conditioning Professional-of-the-Year in the Southern Conference by the National Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association after the Paladins made it to the second round of the NCAA 1-AA playoffs. In addition to his four years at Furman, he also worked as the first full-time Director of Strength & Conditioning at Bowling Green State University, and served a year at the University of South Carolina as Assistant Director of Strength & Conditioning.

The Travelers Rest, S.C. native was a tight end at The Citadel in 1979 before transferring to Newberry College, where he was a two-year letterman and team co-captain during his senior season.

Batson earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in physical education from Newberry College and his Master’s degree in education from Clemson University in 1988. Prior to his collegiate career, Batson was named to the 1977 South Carolina High School All-State football team as a defensive end.

Batson is certified through the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association and is a member of several other professional groups. He has completed the Club Coach Certification program by the United States Weightlifting Federation. Batson was named the Muscle Milk Football Scoop Strength Coach of the Year in 2009. In 2020, Batson was inducted into the Travelers Rest High School Hall of Fame.

As of the conclusion of the 2024 season and in advance of the 2025 NFL Draft, during his time as Clemson’s Director of Strength and Conditioning, Batson has coached 76 All-Americans; 247 All-ACC selections; 25 national award winners; 58 Strength and Conditioning All-Americans; 23 NFL first-round draft picks; 114 NFL Draft picks; 31 ACC yearly honorees and 15 Super Bowl champions. He has helped Clemson to 26 bowl games, 19 Top-25 finishes, eight Top-10 finishes, nine ACC Championships, nine ACC Atlantic Division Championships (plus additional championship game berths in division-less seasons in 2020 and 2024), seven College Football Playoff appearances, four National Championship Game appearances and two National Championships.

Batson is married to the former Susan Malone of Greenville, S.C. The couple has two children: Michael, a former punter for the Clemson Football team, and Ben, a former quarterback and safety for the Tigers who has since moved into strength and conditioning coaching as well.

