Former Clemson DB commits to SEC school

Former Clemson DB Tavoy Feagin is transferring to Ole Miss

One former Tiger is on the move. DB Tavoy Feagin, who played 11 snaps while appearing in two games for Clemson, is transferring to Ole Miss. Feagin will have four years of eligibility remaining. "Oxford is about to get a ball player," Feagin said on X. "Hotty Toddy." Feagin was a four-star prospect out of high school and had eight interceptions his senior year at Carrollwood Day. Before Clemson: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. BREAKING: Clemson transfer CB Tavoy Feagin has Committed to Ole Miss, he tells @on3sports



The 6’0 185 CB will have 4 years of eligibility remaining



“Oxford about to get a ball player, HOTTY TODDY.”https://t.co/FtmwNfORpx pic.twitter.com/WsbKJfnFUO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 16, 2025

