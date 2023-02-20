Dabo Swinney recalls his favorite moment as a Clemson coach

Dabo Swinney has had plenty of memorable moments since taking over the Clemson head coaching job midway through the 2008 season.

When he had to think back, the one that stands out the most is from that campaign as an interim coach, where his Tigers topped South Carolina 31-14 in Death Valley and ensured he would get a crack at the job full-time.

"Well, I probably don't get the job if we don't beat South Carolina and Coach Spurrier in '08 as the interim," Swinney told ESPN's Greg McElroy recently. "That was a pretty unbelievable moment because I knew I was going to get the job...I mean they're all great. I mean there's so many (moments) over the years but I think the thing I'm most proud of is just consistency and we have changed the expectations and that's great.

"I mean we had we went 31 years without 11 wins around here and we just had our 11th win season for the eighth time in 11 years. So the consistency is what we're most proud of on and off the field, but one moment, if I had to narrow it down to one -- it would probably be that first South Carolina game.

"Because again you know if we don't win that game, I probably don't get the job and you know they were better than us, but we found a way to win the game and that allowed me to have the opportunity to get the job full time."

Swinney reflected some more on his tenure to this point, which has brought ACC championships over eight campaigns and two national championships in four national championship game appearances.

"It's been amazing. I'm starting my 15th full year and it seems like yesterday," Swinney said. "It's been an amazing journey. Lots of lots of great days. Some long days along the way as well, but man, it's all good. It's been a blessing and most of all just the joy to experience so many just great relationships. I mean I've been here a long time.

"It's just a lot of great young men that have come through our program that are just great people in society now and one of my favorite things is so many of my players have gone on to coach, and I love that."