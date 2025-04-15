Clemson classic selected in best games of last 25 years in college football

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

CBS Sports went back and celebrated the top game from each regular-season campaign in this century, where a Clemson win garnered an honor. That distinction goes to the 2016 Top 5 battle between Deshaun Watson and Lamar Jackson, a 42-36 Tigers triumph over Louisville in Death Valley. The game had five ties or lead changes en route to a would-be national champ Watson besting the eventual Heisman winner Jackson. "The clash between the Tigers and Cardinals was simply too electric to leave off this list," CBS Sports' Chris Hummer writes. "It helps that it featured two of the best quarterbacks of the CFP era in Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson. The duo combined for 601 yards passing and 253 yards rushing. But the game itself lived up to every bit of the hype. Clemson led 28-10 at half only for Louisville to storm back and take a 36-28 lead with 7:52 remaining. That's when Watson -- with help from a 77-yard kickoff return from Artavis Scott -- led back-to-back touchdown drives to snatch the lead back. Louisville reached Clemson's 12-yard line with 1:19 remaining. But the Tigers held firm, stopping Louisville one-yard short of a conversion on fourth-and-12 with 33 seconds remaining. "Jackson would go on to win the Heisman Trophy. Clemson went on to win the national championship. Flip the result of this game and the Tigers, who lost to Pittsburgh later in the regular season, may never have reached the CFP."

Clemson's tropical-weather win over Notre Dame in 2015 got an honorable mention as well to the rivalry win for No. 7 Michigan State over No. 12 Michigan getting the nod there.

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!