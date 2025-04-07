Clemson CB entering transfer portal

Clemson CB Tavoy Feagin entering transfer portal

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Redshirt freshman cornerback Tavoy Feagin will enter the transfer portal, he told On3 this week. Feagin did not compete in the spring game over the weekend. Clemson bio 2024: Appeared in two games, playing 11 defensive snaps … made collegiate debut vs. Appalachian State … saw action vs. The Citadel. Before Clemson: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2024 … studying sports communication … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

