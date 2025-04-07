Clemson CB entering transfer portal

|
Clemson CB Tavoy Feagin entering transfer portal
Redshirt freshman cornerback Tavoy Feagin will enter the transfer portal, he told On3 this week.
Feagin did not compete in the spring game over the weekend. Clemson bio 2024: Appeared in two games, playing 11 defensive snaps … made collegiate debut vs. Appalachian State … saw action vs. The Citadel. Before Clemson: Ranked by Rivals as No. 173 player in the nation as well as the nation’s 22nd-best cornerback and 28th-best player in Florida … ranked No. 248 nationally by ESPN, which listed him as the 22nd-best cornerback and 33rd-best in state of Florida … ranked as No. 258 overall player in the nation by PrepStar, which ranked him as the nation’s 27th-best cornerback and 37th-best player in Florida … selected to the Under Armour All-America Game … tied for fourth in the state of Florida with eight interceptions in 2023 … recorded 22 tackles despite teams often avoiding his side of the field … added 21 tackles in 2022 and 34 in 2021 … had six pass breakups, one forced fumble and an interception as a sophomore … finished with 22 career passes defensed … played for Marshall McDuffie at Carrollwood Day … also played basketball his sophomore year and averaged eight points per game … ran the 100- and 200-meters in track. Personal: Born Aug. 13, 2005 … committed to Clemson Nov. 20, 2022 … enrolled at Clemson in January 2024 … studying sports communication … his father, Michael Feagin, played at Alabama in 1995 and 1996 when Dabo Swinney was a graduate assistant coach … last name pronounced “FAY-ghen.”
