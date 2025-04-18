Cade Klubnik, Peter Woods make PFF preseason All-America Team

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Pro Football Focus released its preseason 2025 All-American team this week and two Tigers garnered honors. That's led by QB Cade Klubnik. "There might not have been a more improved quarterback in college football than Klubnik this past season," PFF's Max Chadwick said. "After placing 102nd among FBS signal-callers in 2023 with a 63.9 passing grade, he was fifth in 2024 with an 87.7 mark. Only Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders threw more touchdowns than the junior (36) and those two are projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. Klubnik was also fifth among all quarterbacks in America with 28 big-time throws. "The former top quarterback recruit in the 2022 high school class is finally starting to live up to the hype and has the potential to take a loaded Clemson roster to the promised land as a senior." Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content and updates!

PFF sees Peter Woods putting it all together on the defensive side to be a national standout.

"Woods spent the majority of his sophomore year playing out of position at edge defender and still earned an 83.3 PFF grade on the season," said Chadwick. "Over his first two seasons of college football, he’s both the highest-graded and most valuable returning Power Four defensive tackle, according to PFF’s wins above average metric.

"Woods leads that same group with an 89.7 run-defense grade and a 14.9% pass-rush win rate since 2023. His power and agility at 6-foot-3, 315 pounds make him a nightmare for any offensive lineman."

As for opponents to watch, South Carolina edge defender Dylan Stewart was the lone schedule foe to make the PFF list.

