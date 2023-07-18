CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Brent Venables takes a shot at Deion Sanders' roster overhaul
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Jul 18, Tue 08:25

Oklahoma had a challenging 6-7 season last year under the leadership of former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Venables hopes to turn around his program in year two but won't blow up a roster like Deion Sanders has done at Colorado.

"I gave guys 12 months of grace. I was unlike Deion," Venables told KREF 94.5 during Big 12 Media Days. "I gave guys 12 months of grace to figure it out. Here's three: Go to class, live right off the field, and when you show up here, you show up with respect and appreciation with your opportunity. And if you go 0-for-3 for 12 months, you need a fresh start, so we helped 21 guys, give or take, find a fresh start."

Venables is trying to establish a program with clear values.

"We're another year in establishing our standards and our culture and our values," Venables said. "That matters. A year ago, I challenged the guys. I wasn't like Deion, that gave guys a bunch of pink slips."

According to ESPN, Colorado has had 71 players enter the transfer portal since last August and 47 players entering the transfer portal since the spring transfer window on April 15.

