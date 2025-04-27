ACC with 42 players taken in the 2025 NFL Draft

GREEN BAY, Wisconsin (theACC.com) — The Atlantic Coast Conference had 42 football players selected over the seven rounds of the 2025 National Football League (NFL) Draft this weekend in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The ACC finished with 42 picks representing 15 different institutions. The 42 picks are the most in a single draft since the league also had 42 players chosen in 2021. With 42 selections this year, the ACC has had 40 or more picks in three of the last five NFL Drafts. Miami led the way with seven draft picks, highlighted by quarterback Cameron Ward, the first No. 1 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans. Ward was the first No. 1 overall pick from the ACC since quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson went No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. Leading the league, the Hurricanes had seven draft picks, followed by Virginia Tech with five selections. California and Syracuse each had four picks, while Boston College, Clemson, Louisville, and Pitt each collected three. ACC Selections in the 2025 NFL Draft Rd. – Overall Pick, Name, Position, School, NFL Team 1 – 1st, Cameron Ward, QB, Miami, Tennessee Titans 1 – 22nd, Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina, Los Angeles Chargers 2 – 40th, Tyler Shough, QB, Louisville, New Orleans Saints 2 – 44th, Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE, Boston College, Dallas Cowboys 2 – 50th, Elijah Arroyo, TE, Miami, Seattle Seahawks 2 – 54th, Anthony Belton, OT, NC State, Green Bay Packers 2 – 56th, Ozzy Trapilo, OT, Boston College, Chicago Bears 3 – 66th, Ashton Gillotte, DE, Louisville, Kansas City Chiefs 3 – 73rd, Azareye’h Thomas, CB, Florida State, New York Jets 3 – 85th, Nohl Williams, CB, California, Kansas City Chiefs 3 – 93rd, Jonas Sanker, S, Virginia, New Orleans Saints 4 – 104th, Brayshul Tuten, RB, Virginia Tech, Jacksonville Jaguars 4 – 106th, Craig Woodson, S, California, New England Patriots 4 – 119th, Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson, Cincinnati Bengals 4 – 128th, Jaylin Lane, WR, Virginia Tech, Washington Commanders 4 – 129th, Teddye Buchanan, LB, California, Baltimore Ravens 4 – 131st, Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville, New Orleans Saints 4 – 136th, Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford, Tennessee Titans 4 – 137th, Joshua Farmer, DT, Florida State, New England Patriots 5 – 153rd, Jalen Rivers, G, Miami, Cincinnati Bengals 5 – 157th, Elijah Roberts, DE, SMU, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 5 – 162nd, Francisco Mauigoa, LB, Miami, New York Jets 5 – 165th, Oronde Gadsen II, TE, Syracuse, Los Angeles Chargers 5 – 168th, Drew Kendall, C, Boston College, Philadelphia Eagles 5 – 173rd, Jackson Hawes, TE, Georgia Tech, Buffalo Bills 5 – 176th, Tyler Baron, DE, Miami, New York Jets 6 – 177th, Dorian Strong, CB, Virginia Tech, Buffalo Bills 6 – 181st, Kyle McCord, QB, Syracuse, Philadelphia Eagles 6 – 182nd, Andres Borregales, K, Miami, New England Patriots 6 – 183rd, Marcus Harris, CB, California, Tennessee Titans 6 – 199th, Branson Taylor, OT, Pitt, Los Angeles Chargers 6 – 202nd, Gavin Bartholomew, TE, Pitt, Minnesota Vikings 6 – 209th, Antwaun Powell-Ryland, DE, Virginia Tech, Philadelphia Eagles 6 – 210th, Aeneas Peebles, DT, Virginia Tech, Baltimore Ravens 6 – 214th, R.J. Mickens, S, Clemson, Los Angeles Chargers 7 – 223rd, Damien Martinez, RB, Miami, Seattle Seahawks 7 – 228th, Brashard Smith, RB, SMU, Kansas City Chiefs 7 – 236th, LeQuint Allen, RB, Syracuse, Jacksonville Jaguars 7 – 239th, Phil Mafah, RB, Clemson, Dallas Cowboys 7 – 242nd, Konata Mumpfield, WR, Pitt, Los Angeles Rams 7 – 253rd, Zeek Biggers, DT, Georgia Tech, Miami Dolphins 7 – 254th, Fadil Diggs, DE, Syracuse, New Orleans Saints