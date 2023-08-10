CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney has built Clemson into a power, but 247Sports doesn't it see it as a Top 10 job in college football currently.
247Sports ranks Clemson outside Top 10 of college football's elite jobs
247Sports ranked the "premier jobs" in college football and Clemson is just outside the Top 10.

The Tigers checked in at No. 12 on the list.

"Clemson might be housed in a small TV market, but make no mistake — Dabo Swinney has turned this program into a national power that attracts millions of viewers and is second only to Florida State in the ACC in terms of eyes," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "It’s likely No. 1 in brand recognition. The Tiger paw is everywhere. Swinney is one of the nation’s most successful coaches over the last decade with two national titles and has strengthened the Tigers’ recruiting efforts considerably. Clemson is the standard in the ACC and that’s a testament to Swinney, top-rated facilities and a booster base that puts football No. 1. Given the Tigers' stronghold on the ACC, whoever follows Swinney in Death Valley — whenever that time comes — is set up for extensive success if this foundation is kept in place."

That paces the ACC, with Florida State back at No. 14.

Georgia leads the list, followed by Texas, Alabama, LSU and Ohio State.

Other notable rankings include Notre Dame, at No. 9, and Brent Venables and Oklahoma at No. 11.

