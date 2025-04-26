sports_football
2025 NFL Draft results for Clemson
4 hours ago

Seven rounds have come and gone.

256 picks were made in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Tigers had three prospects selected. Six players were chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, with one signing as an undrafted free agent.

Here's a look at where Barrett Carter, R.J. Mickens, and Phil Mafah were chosen.

Round four: Barrett Carter to the Cincinnati Bengals (119th pick)

Round six: RJ Mickens to the Los Angeles Chargers (214th pick)

Round seven: Phil Mafah to the Dallas Cowboys (239th pick)

Four Clemson prospects are still available, as many will sign UDFA contracts (undrafted free agent) as Saturday evening rolls on.

Here are the remaining players:

TE Jake Briningstool

DT Payton Page

P Aidan Swanson

OL Marcus Tate

