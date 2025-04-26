|
2025 NFL Draft results for Clemson
Seven rounds have come and gone.
256 picks were made in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and the Tigers had three prospects selected. Six players were chosen in the 2024 NFL Draft, with one signing as an undrafted free agent. Here's a look at where Barrett Carter, R.J. Mickens, and Phil Mafah were chosen. Round four: Barrett Carter to the Cincinnati Bengals (119th pick) Round six: RJ Mickens to the Los Angeles Chargers (214th pick) Round seven: Phil Mafah to the Dallas Cowboys (239th pick) Four Clemson prospects are still available, as many will sign UDFA contracts (undrafted free agent) as Saturday evening rolls on. Here are the remaining players: DT Payton Page OL Marcus Tate They'll be riding with Mafah Man in Dallas.@PhilMafah1 x @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/D07q26Cvqt Go be great, 9️⃣! @RjMickens10 #NFLDraft 🐅📈 https://t.co/jshMaMtNPl pic.twitter.com/mwCKVx81lj Attention @Bengals fans! Allow us to introduce you to @bcsznn #NFLDraft 🐅📈 pic.twitter.com/RJ0iWLx3JQ
Four Clemson prospects are still available, as many will sign UDFA contracts (undrafted free agent) as Saturday evening rolls on.
Here are the remaining players:
DT Payton Page
OL Marcus Tate
