Tigers overcome huge deficit to beat Davidson and win Asheville Championship

David Hood by Senior Writer -

Clemson overcame an early 18-point deficit and held off a gritty effort from Davidson, defeating the Wildcats 68-65 to win the Asheville Championship at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville. Clemson trailed 17-2 and 23-5 early after suffering through a miserable start, and for the second straight game found a way to come back for the win. Clemson improves to 3-0 on the season while Davidson falls to 2-1. Joe Girard (5-12 from 3-point range) and PJ Hall (seven rebounds) each scored 17 to lead the Clemson attack. RJ Godfrey was the other Tiger in double figures with 10. The Tigers were just 12-31 from beyond the arc and hit just four of eight free throws, but hit enough shots to keep the Wildcats at bay. The Tigers were ice-cold to begin the contest, missing all but one of their first 13 shots. Clemson’s defense also had trouble dealing with Davidson’s motion offense. Clemson took a brief 2-1 lead on Hall’s layup 72 seconds into the game, but the Tigers would spend the next seven minutes scoreless while Davidson reeled off an 18-0 run to take a 19-2 lead at the 12:05 mark. Dillon Hunter ended Clemson’s drought with a 3-pointer from the corner, but Davidson eventually pushed the lead to 18 at 23-5 at the 8:45 mark. At that point the Tigers started chipping away, starting with a Josh Beadle layup to make it 23-7. Joe Girard hit two 3-pointers and Chase Hunter drilled one of his own as the Tigers went on an 18-2 run to make it 25-23 with 1:25 left to play in the half. However, Davidson hit a trifecta at the end of the half and led 28-23 at intermission. Davidson scored the first four points of the second half to take a nine-point lead at 32-23, but the Tigers once again came roaring back. The Tigers used the inside game to set up the outside shot, and when Alex Hemenway hit a 3-pointer at the 15:09 mark the Tigers had their first lead since the opening minute at 38-36. The Tigers eventually pushed the lead to seven at 46-39, but Hunter Adam and the Wildcats wouldn’t go away. Adam hit two big three-pointers in a span of a little over a minute and Davidson re-took the lead at 52-51 at the 9:06 mark. Hemenway then hit two 3-pointers and Godfrey hit a basket in the paint to push Clemson to a 59-52 lead. Hall then hit a turnaround in the lane and the Tigers had their biggest lead at 61-52. Davidson refused to give up, however, and when Davidson’s Angelo Brizzo hit a driving layup with 44 seconds remaining, the Tigers held a slim 66-65 lead. Hall then hit two free throws with just 21 seconds remaining to put the Tigers up 68-65 and the Wildcats missed three 3-pointers in the final 12 seconds to give the Tigers the win. Clemson is off for the next week and will return to the hardwood next Sunday, hosting Boise St. at 1 pm in Littlejohn Coliseum. TIGERS HANG ON! 🔥🐾 pic.twitter.com/F2Ggey8l9q — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 12, 2023 HIMENWAY FOR THE LEAD! ✅@HemenwayAlex #ClemsonGRIT



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/MSnNM0psvU — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 12, 2023 Making it rain @JG3_____ ☔️☔️



📺 ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/lfwpwhWzbi — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 12, 2023

