Final: Louisville 76, Clemson 73. Hunter's drive to the hoop has no foul call with it and Louisville makes 1-of-2 free throws on the other end. Hunter's wild 3-point attempt is then off the mark. Clemson heads into March Madness 27-6.
Live from the ACC Tournament: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 13 Louisville
Friday, March 14 2025- -
No. 10-ranked Clemson men’s basketball (27-5) seeks a third-ever ACC Tournament final and a first win of the season over 2-seed and AP No. 13 Louisville (26-6) on Friday night in Charlotte.
Date: Friday, March 14 Follow along with game updates and join in the discussion below:
Tip-off: 9:30 p.m. (approximately)
TV Network: ESPN
Broadcasters: Kevin Brown and Jon Crispin (TV), Don Munson and Tim Bourret (radio)
Line: Clemson -1.5
Series streak: Louisville, 1
Brad Brownell vs. Louisville with Clemson: 6-7
Overall series: Louisville 10-6 (0-0 at neutral sites)



BrandonRink®
00:16
BrandonRink®
00:12
22 secs: Louisville 75-73. Clemson ball with a chance to tie or take the lead now after trailing by 15 as late as 3+ to go.
BrandonRink®
00:11
27.3 secs: Louisville 75, Clemson 73. Official review after the heldball call. UL ball.
BrandonRink®
00:08
Clemson's full-court press is bothering Louisville big-time and the deficit is down to four points with Clemson ball now, 1:04 to go.
BrandonRink®
00:06
1:17 2nd: Hunter continues his hot half with another three to cut the Louisville lead to 75-69. He has hit three of Clemson's five 3-pointers on the game.
BrandonRink®
00:00
2:11 2nd: Clemson putting some pressure on, led by 14 points this half from Chase Hunter. Cardinals lead cut to 70-61.
BrandonRink®
23:57
2:57 2nd: Lakhin fouls out. Louisville returns to the line and leads 70-56 now.
BrandonRink®
23:48
3:37 2nd: Louisville leads 67-52 ahead of Hunter going to the free throw line. The Cards are doubling up Clemson in 3-point makes (6-3) and have a 3-to-1 advantage on free throws made (15 out of 17 to 5 out of 7).
BrandonRink®
23:44
Fourth foul for Lakhin and Louisville keeps maintaining a double-digit scoring margin, up 62-49, 5:27 to go.
BrandonRink®
23:35
Louisville is in the double-bonus now, and they're 10-of-11 on free throws so far. Clemson has five free throws on the game (made three).
BrandonRink®
23:34
8:23 2nd: Lakhin on the board with points this half and Jake Heidbreder scored the Tigers' first points off the bench, but Louisville leads 57-45.
DavidHood®
23:28
Chef is bleeding on his leg
BrandonRink®
23:24
11:50 2nd: Clemson has missed eight shots in a row and hasn't scored in 6:20. No points for Lakhin, Schieffelin or Wiggins this half. Just three for Hunter and Zackery each to make up all Tiger scoring in the session.
FLTiger02
23:23
Tigers getting sloppy and frustrated.
BrandonRink®
23:22
Under 12 2nd: Louisville lead out to 47-34.
BrandonRink®
23:11
15:49 2nd: Louisville out to its largest lead, 43-34. The Cardinals have hit 4-of-6 shots this half and committed no turnovers.
DavidHood®
23:08
On the foul on Hunter, Brad says, "he just fell over his own f'in feet"
BrandonRink®
23:07
Chase Hunter picks up his third foul with 17:37 to go. Threes are starting to fall on both sides and the Cards lead 38-34.
BrandonRink®
23:01
BrandonRink®
22:44
Half: Louisville finishes strong to a 33-28 lead. Lakhin leads the Tigers with 11 points. Schieffelin picks up a second foul late.
BrandonRink®
22:38
Lakhin down after a hard foul around his head. He's up now with some applause. Nine points for him already.
BrandonRink®
22:33
4:14 1st: Tied up at 23. Lakhin up to seven points.
BrandonRink®
22:28
2-of-15 on 3-pointers combined to start this one, with one make to a side.
DavidHood®
22:26
Louisville with the momentum right now. They've taken some bad shots that are so bad they are getting offensive boards and making the Tigers pay. Clemson offense looks out of synch
BrandonRink®
22:26
6:58 1st: 21-19 Louisville. Louisville takes the lead during a 3+ minute Clemson scoring drought, but Jaeden Zackery snaps that with a drive to the hole. Chucky Hepburn then hits Louisville's first trey to put the Cards back up.
DavidHood®
22:16
At the timeout, Brad is telling Wiggins to go back in and "give me something!! Give me something!!"
BrandonRink®
22:13
12:41 1st: Clemson 15-8. Eight points for Ian Schieffelin already, to go with four rebounds. The Tigers are shooting 50%.
DavidHood®
22:13
Tigers are aggressive early....Louisville chasing shooters and finding Chef inside.
BrandonRink®
22:08
15:20 1st: 9-4 Clemson. Viktor Lakhin hits his first 3-pointer since the BC game on March 5 and a first against Louisville this season.
DavidHood®
22:06
A Louisville fan behind us keeps yelling "Indiana" at Brownell....he is rumored to be in line for the Hoosier job.
DavidHood®
22:01
On the whistle... Ted Valentine, Tony Henderson, Tommy Morrissey. TV Teddy makes his appearance
DavidHood®
22:00
Tigers in all orange with white and purple trim. Ville in white with black and red trim
BrandonRink®
21:47
Chauncey Wiggins returns to the starting lineup in Dillon Hunter's place https://x.com/ClemsonMBB/status/1900725405805408382
BrandonRink®
21:38
Dillon Hunter is officially on the injury report as out. He suffered a broken hand in the SMU game and is officially designated as out indefinitely by Clemson.
BrandonRink®
21:29
Duke wins 74-71 and advances to the ACC Tournament final to face the winner of Clemson/Louisville coming up in about 25 minutes.
BrandonRink®
21:27
Crazy finish sees UNC go to the line with 4.1 seconds left, miss the first and then commit a lane violation to nullify the tying score. Duke's Knueppel fouled and makes both. Past halfcourt, UNC can draw up a play and try to get a tying three off here with 2.5 secs left.
BrandonRink®
21:20
17.6 secs 2nd: After trailing by 24 with 17 to go, UNC is now just down one and has the ball out of a timeout.
BrandonRink®
20:56
6:12 to go in game one, UNC crowd gets loud as the Tar Heels draw within 10 and bring a Duke timeout. It is a scheduled 9:33 tip for Clemson/Louisville, but there needs to be at least 25 minutes between games.
BrandonRink®
20:37
Clemson and Louisville is a meeting of Top 13 AP-ranked teams (Clemson No. 10; Louisville No. 13). ESPN says that there have been 292 games since two ranked ACC teams have played (h/t NikkiHood®)
74TIGER
20:26
nice footage. Awful music
BrandonRink®
20:12
We're about five minutes from the second half of Duke/UNC starting, and it's been all Blue Devils lately, leading 45-24 going into the second session. Duke is +9 on the boards, and it has hit 50% of its shots.
