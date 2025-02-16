Dillon Hunter amplifies Clemson's rising excellence in decisive road victory

Viktor Lakhin made a profound statement after Clemson triumphed over Duke and North Carolina in three days. “We’re blue bloods now.” In what could’ve been famous last words as the Tigers traveled down to face an up-and-down Florida State team, Brad Brownell’s unit put their money where their mouth was. With nearly a week separating Clemson’s win over the Blue Devils, a matchup with a team in the middle of the ACC pack finding momentum sounded like a familiar recipe for college basketball’s trademark chaos. Instead, the only semblance of discomfort might’ve been a shot below the belt that Ian Schieffelin was on the receiving end of as a Seminole finished a layup. Clemson rolled over Florida State, making it nine wins in its last ten. The Tigers have now won five straight on the road in conference play. Even if the prevailing opinion is that the ACC is having a down year, the Tigers’ establishing themselves as one of the most consistent teams in the conference over the last few seasons is nothing short of impressive. What’s become increasingly apparent about this group throughout the course of the year is the unit’s ability to win in different ways. Lakhin will average over 20 points in one stretch to take down the Tar Heels and Blue Devils. Some days, Jaeden Zackery will put together a clinic on both sides of the ball. On other nights, the offensive responsibility is shouldered onto Chase Hunter, and the All-ACC candidate more than delivers. Against the Seminoles, leave it to Dillon Hunter to have a career day for the Tigers’ 13th win in conference play. Hunter finished with a career-high 17 points, giving Brownell and the staff good reason to leave him in the starting five. There’s a quicker element to this group with the younger Hunter brother in the lineup, and Brownell says his confidence has also shined through. "I think we're a little faster, certainly a little more speed on the perimeter when you have a third guard versus Chauncey,” Brownell said. “Dillon’s a competent player. Our staff has seen his growth from his freshman year to his junior year, and obviously, we saw a lot of progress this summer with his shooting. So we knew that he's going to shoot the ball at a high level this year. We felt that and certainly have encouraged him to stay aggressive. He made a couple again today, two or three today, I think maybe three. So I don't think we're surprised by it at all and it's been a good move for us right now.” Clemson is 4-0 when he starts, dating back to a win over Virginia Tech, during which he took over his older sibling’s role as he battled the flu. The Tigers are made of the right stuff, and it wouldn’t shock most if this group has another deep tournament run in them. As the ACC schedule continues to wind down, Clemson can only help itself for better tournament seeding, and perhaps clinch a much-needed double-bye in the process. The Tigers will have a week off before traveling to Dallas to face SMU on Saturday, February 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.

