sports_basketball
Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Ian Schieffelin was all over the court versus the sizable Mustangs lineup. (Photo: Jerome Miron / Imagn Images)

Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 7 hours ago

Everything is bigger in Texas, including the wins.

Clemson and SMU clashed for the first time as conference foes on the hardwood, and the Tigers overwhelmed the Mustangs in Dallas to make it four wins in a row this season, 79-69.

If you had been told the Tigers wouldn’t record a basket inside the arc until the 12-minute mark, there might be a slight concern.

There would be if not for Clemson’s scorching 7-for-8 start from three-point land. Jaeden Zackery led the way, knocking down his first three makes from deep, setting the tone for a fiery first half.

Zackery closed the half finishing 5-5 from three, becoming the Tigers’ most consistent option in Dallas in a crucial ACC clash. Ten of Clemson’s 13 makes in the first half were from beyond the arc, magnifying a necessary formula with the lack of size becoming an apparent issue.

Zackery finished with a team-high 19 points, two short of his season high.

With Christian Reeves’ absence on Saturday (ankle), the frontcourt depth was thin to begin with.

Along came foul trouble. Viktor Lakhin, Chauncey Wiggins, and Myles Foster all collected two fouls before halftime, making the rotation more challenging to manage.

The Tigers created separation in the second half, generating turnovers at a high rate. Totaling nine steals, the halfcourt defense swarmed the Mustangs, which led to quick baskets on the other end. Despite facing foul trouble, the Tigers’ aggression persisted as the defense navigated SMU’s screens to create chaos in their passing lanes.

Clemson collected 18 points off 16 SMU turnovers.

If Zackery started the offensive surge, then Chase Hunter certainly finished it. Hunter put together a clinic in the second half, driving the offense with 12 points, erasing a first-half funk where the All-ACC guard only totaled five points.

Clemson’s guards shined, but the ball movement as a whole unit gave the offense an extra push on the road. The Tigers recorded a season-high 24 assists on 28 makes, with Dillon Hunter leading the team with seven, playing at a fluidity that’s capped off a strong stretch as February creeps to a close.

Where the Tigers’ offense shined, the Mustangs’ high-flying offense was kept on the ground. Entering Saturday’s clash, they averaged 82.4 points per game.

Against Clemson, SMU wasn’t even close, struggling to maintain consistency throughout the afternoon. Plenty of those struggles came from the inability to hold on to the ball, coughing it up well over the season average of 11.6 per game.

Lakhin added 16 points, able to stay on the court for a majority of the second half after missing time with early fouls.

The Tigers move to 4-2 in NCAA NET metric Quad 1 games, putting one more strong stamp on their resume.

They also move to 14-2 in ACC play, getting one step closer to clinching a double-bye in the ACC Tournament.

Brad Brownell’s unit led by as much as 18, sitting comfortably as the game reached its conclusion, winning six straight games on the road.

Clemson will return home to face Notre Dame on Wednesday, February 26th, at 7:00 p.m. on the ACC Network.


Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Tigers outlast Rams on a cold night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Tigers outlast Rams on a cold night in Doug Kingsmore Stadium
Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
Tigers top Notre Dame for program's highest-ranked win to stay undefeated
Tigers top Notre Dame for program's highest-ranked win to stay undefeated
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 20) Author
spacer TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 nctigs
spacer SWEET!!!!!!!!
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 ClemsonGrad1995
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 ClemsonGrad1995
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 Clemgalalways®
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 jm1959®
spacer You clearly weren't watching the game
 DWatson4Heisman
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 TigerDrumMajor
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Scok-mon, you don't have to be a detractor
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Scok-mon, you don't have to be a detractor
 LesterWagner1990
spacer BowlHunter hasn't a choice than to show his trues
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: BowlHunter hasn't a choice than to show his trues
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Drink less Natty Lite
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: Drink less Natty Lite
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 GaffneyOrange
spacer We have been dominant all year.
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Dallas Dominance: Clemson cruises past SMU in blowout road victory
 Fastlane Tiger
Read all 20 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts