Clemson finishes strong to power past Virginia Tech

Grayson Mann by Correspondent -

Virginia Tech appeared to infect the Tigers with a second-half sickness, but a late offensive surge was the cure to that ailment. Clemson entered Blacksburg with its top scorer battling the flu, but Chauncey Wiggins helped pick up the slack as the Tigers cruised by Virginia Tech, 72-57 Their winning ways continue, making it five straight in ACC play with a week off coming. Chase Hunter’s near absence stems from the flu bug that has circulated Brad Brownell’s team, and the sixth-year guard was up next in a string of changes to the lineup. He played ten of the final 12 minutes of the second half, adding two points and two assists. Hunter looked like someone who was dealing with an illness, lacking an extra precision to his game that’s defined an All-ACC caliber season. Despite losing that production, the Tigers had just enough to roll over the Hokies. Wiggins, who Brownell has challenged to be more aggressive with the ball in his hands, more than rose to the occasion. He finished with 16 points on Saturday, leading the team in scoring on the road. The junior forward was aggressive inside and knocked down four treys in 34 minutes of action. Clemson moved to 10-0 in games where Wiggins records double figures. It wasn’t just Wiggins who made the most of the added touches, as Viktor Lakhin continues to return to form for the Tigers. The Cincinnati transfer added 11 points for the Clemson offense, asserting himself as a force in the paint for the second straight game. Despite some first-half successes, the wheels on the Tiger offense slowly began to fall off. Clemson went over six minutes without a basket in the second half, as Virginia Tech’s comeback had shades of Pittsburgh’s comeback on their home floor. With the Hokies getting as close as within four points down the stretch, the Tigers would eventually settle, and a significant part of that was through the play of freshman Del Jones. Jones totaled a career-high 13 points, adding a much-needed spark in the second half that put Clemson back in a comfortable standing to close out the Hokies. The Tigers move to 5-0 in NET metric Quad 3 games, 17-4 overall, and 9-1 in ACC play. Clemson continues to stay within striking distance for first place in the ACC behind Duke, who sits at 9-0 after a win over Wake Forest. Virginia Tech only led for 34 seconds in Saturday’s action. The Tigers led by as much as 17 points in the road victory. Clemson has a week off before returning to the roadto face North Carolina State on Saturday, February 1st, at 1:30 pp.m. .m. on the CW Network. Chauncey's got 16 😮‍💨😮‍💨



