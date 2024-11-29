Clemson cruises past Florida A&M

Grayson Mann by Correspondent

CLEMSON – The Tigers’ momentum from Daytona traveled with them back home. Clemson (7-1) landed an arsenal of punches against Florida A&M (1-5) in the second, making it four in a row in a resounding 86-58 victory. In the Sunshine Slam, Ian Schieffelin was the leader of the clubhouse, taking home tournament MVP Honors. Back at home, Chase Hunter took charge, dropping 16 points in 32 minutes. Hunter drained two shots from beyond the arc and was perfect from the charity stripe. Hunter’s efforts were good for his seventh double-digit performance in eight games, more than solidifying himself as Clemson’s top option on offense. Brad Brownell hoped the early portion of the season would give his new-look team enough time to gel offensively. His group is finding that groove. Tonight’s win marked the third straight game with at least three double-digit scorers. Clemson also has had back-to-back games with four Tigers hitting that double-digit mark. Someone who found their assertion within the offense was Jaeden Zackery. He dropped 13 points against the Rattlers, making it his second double-digit outing as a Tiger. His presence has been mostly felt on the defensive side, but the Boston College transfer provided energy on both ends. Much like the Tigers picked up where they left off from Daytona, so did Chauncey Wiggins. The junior forward was nearly perfect on the night, connecting on 75 percent of his shots for 15 points. Wiggins didn’t miss any of his six shots from the foul line. Viktor Lakhin also contributed 12 points, continuing to be a steady option by the basket. Ian Schieffelin led all players with 15 rebounds, contributing to ten second-chance points for the Tigers. Clemson shot 30-60 (50%) from the field, draining nine of its 25 three-pointers. Florida A&M started hot from the field but eventually cooled off, shooting 41.8 percent overall on Friday night. Clemson will look to make it five in a row on Tuesday night, hosting the Kentucky Wildcats at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN.

