Hunter Tyson scored 14 points in the win (file photo).
Tigers dominate Greyhounds
by - Monday, November 21, 2022, 9:14 PM

Clemson dominated from the outset of a 72-41 win over Loyola Maryland at Littlejohn Coliseum on Monday.

Brad Brownell's Tigers improved to 4-1, while Loyola dropped to 2-3.

Clemson held a 43-14 lead at the break.

The Greyhounds were held to 28.8% shooting on the game, hitting just 25% in the first half.

Hunter Tyson led the Tigers with 14 points and nine rebounds. He was joined in double-figure scoring by Chase Hunter (10) and Alex Hemenway (13).

PJ Hall scored four points in 13 minutes played.

The game was within the frame of the Emerald Coast Classic, which will continue in Niceville, Florida on Friday versus Iowa (7 p.m./CBSSN).


