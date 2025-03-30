Local mid-major sharpshooter receiving interest from Clemson

sports_basketball
Wofford's Justin Bailey, who averaged 9.6 points per game while shooting 46 percent from deep, has been on the radar of plenty of schools. (Photo: Zachary Taft / Imagn Images)
Mid-major sharpshooter Justin Bailey receiving interest from Clemson
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 2 hours ago

Clemson has been in contact with a local mid-major sharpshooter.

Wofford's Justin Bailey, who averaged 9.6 points per game while shooting 46 percent from deep, has been on the radar of plenty of schools.

Bailey helped lead Wofford to an NCAA Tournament appearance, taking down Furman in the SoCon Championship game.

Georgia, South Carolina, and Clemson are among the schools that are interested.

Bailey has one year of eligibility remaining.

