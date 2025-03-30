Local mid-major sharpshooter receiving interest from Clemson

|
Mid-major sharpshooter Justin Bailey receiving interest from Clemson
Clemson has been in contact with a local mid-major sharpshooter.
Wofford's Justin Bailey, who averaged 9.6 points per game while shooting 46 percent from deep, has been on the radar of plenty of schools. Bailey helped lead Wofford to an NCAA Tournament appearance, taking down Furman in the SoCon Championship game. Georgia, South Carolina, and Clemson are among the schools that are interested. Bailey has one year of eligibility remaining. Wofford transfer Justin Bailey (@JustinBailey_2_) has received interest from the following programs, he tells TPR:
Averaged 9.6 points on 46% 3PT shooting.
