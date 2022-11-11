CLEMSON BASKETBALL

Chase Hunter scored 13 points, but the Tigers could not break the 60-point mark (Clemson athletics photo).
Chase Hunter scored 13 points, but the Tigers could not break the 60-point mark (Clemson athletics photo).

Gamecocks hit late shot to top Tigers
by - Friday, November 11, 2022, 10:27 PM

South Carolina's Chico Carter Jr. hit a contested jumper with less than a second left to top Clemson, 60-58, on Friday in Columbia.

The Tigers fell to 1-1 on the young season, while the Gamecocks improved to 2-0.

South Carolina, under first-year coach Lamont Paris, went into the half with a 35-26 lead after going on a 14-2 run into the break.

They were held to 34% shooting but hit three more from beyond the arc (10 to 7) and collected 50 rebounds to Clemson's 32. Carter led South Carolina with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Clemson's Brevin Galloway hit two free throws on the next-to-last possession to tie the game up. Officials put 0.8 seconds on the clock after Carter's game-winner, but the Tigers couldn't get a shot off after a pass past halfcourt.

PJ Hall (knee) returned after missing the opener and led Clemson with 15 points in 22 minutes after being cleared to play earlier this week. He was joined in double-figures by Chase Hunter (13), Brevin Galloway (13) and Hunter Tyson (10).

Brad Brownell dropped to 6-6 all-time as a coach in the rivalry series. The matchup was the earliest yet within a season between the rivals.

Clemson returns to action on Nov. 15 at home versus USC Upstate.


Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Gamecocks hit late shot to top Tigers
Gamecocks hit late shot to top Tigers
Tigers fall to Vanderbilt in NCAA Tournament first round
Tigers fall to Vanderbilt in NCAA Tournament first round
TigerNet Podcast: Louisville week
TigerNet Podcast: Louisville week
Trenton Simpson named semifinalist for national award
Trenton Simpson named semifinalist for national award
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest