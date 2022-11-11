Gamecocks hit late shot to top Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

South Carolina's Chico Carter Jr. hit a contested jumper with less than a second left to top Clemson, 60-58, on Friday in Columbia.

The Tigers fell to 1-1 on the young season, while the Gamecocks improved to 2-0.

South Carolina, under first-year coach Lamont Paris, went into the half with a 35-26 lead after going on a 14-2 run into the break.

They were held to 34% shooting but hit three more from beyond the arc (10 to 7) and collected 50 rebounds to Clemson's 32. Carter led South Carolina with 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting.

Clemson's Brevin Galloway hit two free throws on the next-to-last possession to tie the game up. Officials put 0.8 seconds on the clock after Carter's game-winner, but the Tigers couldn't get a shot off after a pass past halfcourt.

PJ Hall (knee) returned after missing the opener and led Clemson with 15 points in 22 minutes after being cleared to play earlier this week. He was joined in double-figures by Chase Hunter (13), Brevin Galloway (13) and Hunter Tyson (10).

Brad Brownell dropped to 6-6 all-time as a coach in the rivalry series. The matchup was the earliest yet within a season between the rivals.

Clemson returns to action on Nov. 15 at home versus USC Upstate.

20 minutes to flip the script. pic.twitter.com/SHTdgjRZNA — Clemson Basketball (@ClemsonMBB) November 12, 2022