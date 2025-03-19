|
From Court to Kitchen: Ian Schieffelin cooks up chicken tenders in Hardee's commercial
2 hours ago- -
The "Chef" is cooking indeed.
Clemson forward Ian "Chef" Schieffelin is a fan favorite for his play on the court. However, he appears to be a man of many talents off the court. He recently showcased his culinary skills in a Hardee's Instagram commercial. In the video, Schieffelin dons a large chef's hat and steps into a local Hardee's kitchen to prepare a batch of chicken tenders and an order of french fries. Despite working solo without assistance from other employees, he successfully makes a delicious-looking chicken tender combo. Check out the commercial below:
Tags: Clemson Basketball