From Court to Kitchen: Ian Schieffelin cooks up chicken tenders in Hardee's commercial

Clemson forward Ian "Chef" Schieffelin is a fan favorite for his play on the court.

However, he appears to be a man of many talents off the court. He recently showcased his culinary skills in a Hardee's Instagram commercial.

In the video, Schieffelin dons a large chef's hat and steps into a local Hardee's kitchen to prepare a batch of chicken tenders and an order of french fries.

Despite working solo without assistance from other employees, he successfully makes a delicious-looking chicken tender combo.

Check out the commercial below: