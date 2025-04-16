Former Clemson center transferring to in-state school

sports_basketball
Christian Reeves is another Clemson transfer staying in the Palmetto State, heading to College of Charleston.
Former Clemson center Christian Reeves transferring to in-state school
Grayson Mann - Staff Writer - 4 hours ago

Another former Tiger is on the move.

Christian Reeves, who averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds for Clemson during the 2024-25 season, is transferring to Charleston.

Reeves will have two years of eligibility remaining, hoping to find his footing with his third team in three years.

A former highly-rated prospect, Reeves scored as much as six points (Florida A&M) and played as much as 12 minutes (SMU in ACC Tournament), with a 7-rebound game (Georgia Tech, 2/4) and a two-block game (South Carolina). Altogether, he averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.1 minutes a game over 29 appearances this season (one start).

While at Duke, Reeves played in 13 games during his rookie season in 2021-22, including six in ACC play. In limited action (16 career games), Reeves is 10-for-14 (.714) from the floor with 18 total rebounds, including 10 on the offensive glass and 25 points scored.

He is a former four-star center out of Oak Hill Academy. ESPN ranked him the No. 5 player from the state of North Carolina in his class. In 29 games at Oak Hill, he averaged 9.2 points on .639 shooting with 7.4 rebounds.

Charleston finished the season 24-9, falling to UNCW in the CAA Championship.

