sports_basketball
Efrem
Efrem "Butta" Johnson is Clemson's first guard portal addition.

Clemson lands transfer guard Butta Johnson
Brandon Rink Brandon Rink - Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer - 5 hours ago

Clemson men's basketball picked up its first guard transfer from the portal on Sunday with UAB's Efrem "Butta" Johnson.

The rising senior scored 8.8 points per game last season with 1.8 assists and a 32% rate on 3-pointers. He scored as much as 24 points (at Rice).

Johnson (6-4 180) joins Clemson big man transfers in RJ Godfrey, Nick Davidson and Carter Welling.

UAB bio

Sophomore Season (2023-24)

Appeared in 34 games while making 25 starts and playing 31 minutes per game.

Averaged 11.2 points and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.

Recorded 20 double-digit scoring efforts with two games of 20+ points.

Finished the season with a team-high 56 3FGs while shooting .359 from beyond the arc.

Led the team with an .821 (64-78) free throw percentage.

Scored 17 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field vs. Clemson (11/10/23).

Added 18 points and hit the game-winning three against Alcorn State (11/16/23).

Hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer at UTSA (1/2/24).

Scored 15 points and dished out a career high six assists in a win over Tulane (1/17/24).

Reached 20 points for the first time in his career on the road at SMU (2/4/24).

Scored a career high 21 points in UAB’s AAC Tournament win over top-seeded South Florida (3/26/24).

Led the Blazers with 19 points in the NCAA Tournament against San Diego State (3/22/24).

Freshman Season (2022-23)

Appeared in 29 games

Ranked second on the team in 3FG% at 37.8 percent

Scored a career-high 14 points and dished out four assists vs. Rhodes College while shooting 6-of-9 from the field (11/26/22)

Matched his career high of 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in win over UTEP (12/29/22)

High School

Starred at the point guard position for longtime Grissom High School head coach Jack Doss in 2021-22

Helped lead the Tigers to a 24-6 record in 7A as a senior

Helped lead Grissom to a 13-1 home record in his final high school season

Led all scorers with 21 points in a 64-58 road victory over Gadsden City in Grissom’s regular-season finale

Personal

Nickname is “Butta” – Efrem “Butta” Johnson

Chose UAB over offers from St. Bonaventure, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Jacksonville State, UNCG, Lehigh, Bryant, Tennessee Tech, McNeese State, Norfolk State and Hampton

Played travel basketball for head coach Boo Williams and Nike EYBL

Was named Third Team Nike EYBL Session I after averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game

Birthday: June 25, 2003

\

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Brandon Rink: Email | Comment
Clemson among top schools for portal guard
Clemson among top schools for portal guard
Clemson unable to complete sweep, falling to Stanford
Clemson unable to complete sweep, falling to Stanford
Clemson lands transfer guard
Clemson lands transfer guard
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 35) Author
spacer TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 TigerNick04
spacer This isnt even trolling
 ClemsonWSPanic
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 fleacircustrainer®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 jsebe10®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 clemsonforever1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 JohnstoneD626®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 clemsonforever1981
spacer We arent desperate***
 Judge Keller®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 nctigs
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 viztiz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 CUintulsa®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 clemsonforever1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 viztiz
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 clemsonforever1981
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 nctigs
spacer Never knew a BUTTA..
 lightbulbbill®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 jstone D329
spacer feshman zac foster oughta be betta than butta as ace could be too/***
 tigeron®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 Clemson mountaineers®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 MC92
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 MC92
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 LesterWagner1990
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 CUintulsa®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 OneJedi®
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Clemson lands transfer guard
 74TIGER
spacer I hope we dont have to call him Butta***
 TigerOffSite
spacer Re: I hope we dont have to call him Butta***
 clipboardjesus11
spacer Re: I hope we dont have to call him Butta***
 grrowl
Read all 35 replies on the Basketball Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts