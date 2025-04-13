Clemson lands transfer guard Butta Johnson

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson men's basketball picked up its first guard transfer from the portal on Sunday with UAB's Efrem "Butta" Johnson. The rising senior scored 8.8 points per game last season with 1.8 assists and a 32% rate on 3-pointers. He scored as much as 24 points (at Rice). Johnson (6-4 180) joins Clemson big man transfers in RJ Godfrey, Nick Davidson and Carter Welling. UAB bio Sophomore Season (2023-24) Appeared in 34 games while making 25 starts and playing 31 minutes per game. Averaged 11.2 points and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. Recorded 20 double-digit scoring efforts with two games of 20+ points. Finished the season with a team-high 56 3FGs while shooting .359 from beyond the arc. Led the team with an .821 (64-78) free throw percentage. Scored 17 points while shooting 7-for-11 from the field vs. Clemson (11/10/23). Added 18 points and hit the game-winning three against Alcorn State (11/16/23). Hit the game-winning jumper at the buzzer at UTSA (1/2/24). Scored 15 points and dished out a career high six assists in a win over Tulane (1/17/24). Reached 20 points for the first time in his career on the road at SMU (2/4/24). Scored a career high 21 points in UAB’s AAC Tournament win over top-seeded South Florida (3/26/24). Led the Blazers with 19 points in the NCAA Tournament against San Diego State (3/22/24). Freshman Season (2022-23) Appeared in 29 games Ranked second on the team in 3FG% at 37.8 percent Scored a career-high 14 points and dished out four assists vs. Rhodes College while shooting 6-of-9 from the field (11/26/22) Matched his career high of 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds in win over UTEP (12/29/22) High School Starred at the point guard position for longtime Grissom High School head coach Jack Doss in 2021-22 Helped lead the Tigers to a 24-6 record in 7A as a senior Helped lead Grissom to a 13-1 home record in his final high school season Led all scorers with 21 points in a 64-58 road victory over Gadsden City in Grissom’s regular-season finale Personal Nickname is “Butta” – Efrem “Butta” Johnson Chose UAB over offers from St. Bonaventure, Middle Tennessee, Old Dominion, Jacksonville State, UNCG, Lehigh, Bryant, Tennessee Tech, McNeese State, Norfolk State and Hampton Played travel basketball for head coach Boo Williams and Nike EYBL Was named Third Team Nike EYBL Session I after averaging 15.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.4 steals per game Birthday: June 25, 2003 GRIT 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Tpg0a74pPC — Butta Johnson 🙏🏾 (@Smoovlikbutta1) April 13, 2025 \

Brad Brownell & #Clemson (@ClemsonMBB) strike again in the transfer portal.



Butta Johnson will join the Tigers from UAB - a nice get for the backcourt.



If his name sounds familiar… here’s a video of Johnson nailing a big shot on #Clemson. 😂pic.twitter.com/j4Ulirhjwb https://t.co/LLI6H1neHy — Faxon Childress🎙️ (@FaxOnSports) April 13, 2025

