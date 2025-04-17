|
Live from DKS: Clemson VS. Louisville
7 hours ago- -
CLEMSON - Clemson (33-6, 11-4 ACC) hosts Louisville (27-9,9-6 ACC) for game one of this conference series.
The Tigers are looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss to Stanford. Louisville is looking to improve on its one-game win streak. Starting pitchers: LHP Casen Murphy (LOU) VS. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU)
The Tigers are looking to bounce back from a Sunday loss to Stanford.
Louisville is looking to improve on its one-game win streak.
Starting pitchers:
LHP Casen Murphy (LOU) VS. RHP Aidan Knaak (CU)
STAFF
22:11
FINAL: Clemson 7 | Louisville 6
STAFF
22:02
Clemson can't add any insurance runs, and the Tigers head to the T9 with a 7-6 lead over Louisville.
clemsonbluejay
21:58
lol or…if we find a way to bunt into a double play, Cam won’t hit at all
STAFF
21:56
Gaffney is ruled out.
grrowl
21:54
Thanks for the updates! Lame ACCN doesn't have their score ticker tonight at the bottom of the screen. Guess they took the weekend off. Most useless conference TV network ever!
clemsonbluejay
21:53
Cam will homer this inning to put this thing away
clemsonbluejay
21:46
Good work getting out of that inning with the lead
STAFF
21:45
Clemson leads Louisville 7-6 heading into the B8.
STAFF
21:44
Louisville chips at Clemson's lead, with the Tigers holding a 7-6 lead at the T8.
clemsonbluejay
21:44
Bases loaded one out
tigerfan301
21:42
Outs?
STAFF
21:39
Lucas Mahlstedt will relieve Reed Garris.
STAFF
21:30
Reed Garris is in for Clemson.
STAFF
21:29
Crighton drills a three-run homer, and the Tigers have their first lead of the day.
Clemson leads Louisville 7-5.
Clemson leads Louisville 7-5.
STAFF
21:21
Wyatt Danilowicz is warming up on the mound for Louisville.
STAFF
21:15
Is the broadcast still down?
STAFF
21:12
McGovern goes 1-2-3 as the Cardinals lead the Tigers 5-4 heading into the B7.
STAFF
21:06
Jacob McGovern relieves Aidan Knaak.
STAFF
21:05
Louisville leads Clemson 5-4 heading into the T7.
STAFF
21:00
Knaak produces a fourth scoreless inning, with the Tigers and Cardinals heading into the B6 with the same 5-4 score.
STAFF
20:49
Clemson ends the fifth with another empty output.
Louisville holds a 5-4 lead heading into the T6.
Louisville holds a 5-4 lead heading into the T6.
STAFF
20:35
Aidan Knaak goes 1-2-3 and keeps Louisville's offense in check heading into the B5.
tigerforlife28®
20:32
Cam has to be more patient at bat with them loaded, idk what he was thinking there.
STAFF
20:31
Clemson loads the bases, yet can't capitalize.
Louisville leads Clemson 5-4 heading into the T5.
Louisville leads Clemson 5-4 heading into the T5.
KtownwatereeTiger
20:28
Keep em coming Grayson broadcast is down!
STAFF
20:24
Ty Starke is in at pitcher for Louisville.
STAFF
20:22
B4: A wild pitch sends Josh Paino home.
Louisville leads Clemson 5-4.
Louisville leads Clemson 5-4.
STAFF
20:08
Louisville leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the B4.
STAFF
19:58
Louisville leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the T4.
STAFF
19:58
Jarren Purify steals second after the catcher misses second and hits Casen Murphy in the posterior.
Looked like it hurt too.
Looked like it hurt too.
STAFF
19:47
Knaak goes 1-2-3.
Louisville holds a 5-3 lead over Clemson heading into the B3.
Louisville holds a 5-3 lead over Clemson heading into the B3.
STAFF
19:42
Louisville leads Clemson 5-3 heading into the T3.
STAFF
19:36
T2: Louisville adds two runs to reclaim the lead.
The Cardinals lead the Tigers 5-3 heading into the B2.
The Cardinals lead the Tigers 5-3 heading into the B2.
STAFF
19:30
Clemson and Louisville are tied at three heading into the T2.
STAFF
19:28
Collin Priest drills a three-run homer to tie things up in DKS.
B1: Clemson 3 | Louisville 3
B1: Clemson 3 | Louisville 3
STAFF
19:18
Louisville leads Clemson 3-0 heading into the B1.
STAFF
19:14
Louisville brings home two runners off a fielding error.
A sacrifice fly adds another.
T1: Louisville 3 | Clemson 0
A sacrifice fly adds another.
T1: Louisville 3 | Clemson 0
STAFF
18:47
New merch for sale.
https://x.com/GJames_1212/status/1912992730470584578
https://x.com/GJames_1212/status/1912992730470584578
STAFF
18:35
The scene at DKS.
The first pitch is scheduled for around 7:02
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1912998328096489955
The first pitch is scheduled for around 7:02
https://x.com/ClemsonBaseball/status/1912998328096489955
Upgrade Your Experience!
Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.Upgrade Now!
Tags: Clemson Baseball, Aidan Knaak